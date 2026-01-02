Liverpool 0-0 Leeds United, Premier League: Reds Held By Stubborn Whites At Anfield
Liverpool were held to a goalless 0-0 draw by Leeds United at Anfield in their Premier League New Year’s Day fixture, ending their recent winning momentum and leaving fans frustrated as clear opportunities went begging. The hosts dominated possession and created numerous chances, including efforts from Hugo Ekitike and Virgil van Dijk, but lacked the cutting edge to beat Leeds’ organised defence and goalkeeper Lucas Perri, who helped his side keep a rare clean sheet. Leeds, unbeaten in six league matches, defended resolutely and even saw substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s late goal ruled out for offside, preserving the stalemate. The point sees Liverpool drop valuable ground in the top-four race, while Leeds extend their unbeaten run and edge further from the relegation zone.
