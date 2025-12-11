Shah Rukh Khan Heaps Praise On Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, Calls It 'Gentle, Honest And Soulful'

Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, was released theatrically on September 26, 2025, after its successful run at several film festivals. Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film had its global premiere at Cannes 2025 and was screened at TIFF. It is India’s official entry to the Oscars 2026 in the Best International Feature category.