Shah Rukh Khan Heaps Praise On Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, Calls It 'Gentle, Honest And Soulful'

Shah Rukh Khan watched Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound and shared his review on social media.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Shah Rukh Khan on Homebound
Shah Rukh Khan praises Homebound Photo: Instagram
Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, was released theatrically on September 26, 2025, after its successful run at several film festivals. Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film had its global premiere at Cannes 2025 and was screened at TIFF. It is India’s official entry to the Oscars 2026 in the Best International Feature category.

The film earned acclaim at the film festivals and was highly praised upon its theatrical and OTT release. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has watched Homebound and shared his review.

Still - Dharma
Homebound Review | Neeraj Ghaywan’s Blistering Drama Casts A Wide, Severe Look At India’s Chasms

BY Debanjan Dhar

Shah Rukh Khan praises Homebound

On Wednesday, taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Shah Rukh called Homebound a "gentle, honest and soulful" film. Tagging the cast and the team, the National award-winning star further wrote, "Lots of love and big hugs to the phenomenal team for creating something so human and engaging. You have won hearts world over by making something truly special!"

Ghaywan thanked SRK for his review and added, "This means the world to me! “अपने ही पानी में पिघल जाना बर्फ का मुक़द्दर होता है” #homebound (sic)".

About Homebound

The story revolves around two childhood friends, Shoaib Ali and Chandan Kumar, from a small North Indian village, who want to become police officers to gain the dignity and respect they’ve long been denied. The film shows their deep bond and how they navigate their personal challenges, moving towards their dream.

It is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's 2020 New York Times essay, Taking Amrit Home, which tells the real-life journey of two migrant friends during the COVID-19 lockdown in India.

Neeraj Ghaywan addresses reports regarding a Rs 10,000 compensation to the family that inspired Homebound - Instagram/Neeraj Ghaywan
Neeraj Ghaywan Refutes Claims Of Paying 'Shamefully Low' Rs 10,000 To Family Who Inspired Homebound Story

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Homebound earned a nine-minute standing ovation after its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. It also won Best Film and Best Director awards at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Published At:
