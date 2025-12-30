Turkey Detains 110 Suspects In Islamic State After Deadly Clash

Turkish authorities launch nationwide crackdown on ISIS network following fatal shootout in Istanbul; 110 arrested in coordinated raids across 26 provinces

  • Turkish security forces arrest 110 ISIS suspects in coordinated raids across 26 provinces following a deadly shootout in Istanbul that injured two police officers.

  • Operation “Kahraman-40” targets financiers, recruiters and operatives allegedly planning New Year attacks; large amounts of digital evidence and fake documents seized.

  • Crackdown reflects Turkey’s ongoing aggressive stance against ISIS remnants amid persistent threat warnings for the holiday season.

Turkish security forces detained 110 suspects linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) in a sweeping nationwide operation on December 30, 2025, just days after a deadly clash in Istanbul left two police officers injured. The operation, codenamed “Kahraman-40,” targeted ISIS cells allegedly planning attacks during the New Year period and involved simultaneous raids in 26 provinces, including Istanbul, Ankara, İzmir, Adana and Diyarbakır.

The crackdown was triggered by an intelligence-led operation in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district on December 27, when police attempted to apprehend a suspected ISIS militant. The suspect opened fire, injuring two officers before being neutralised. The incident prompted the Interior Ministry to accelerate a pre-planned anti-ISIS sweep across the country.

According to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, the 110 detainees include suspected financiers, recruiters, propaganda operatives and logistics providers for the terrorist group. Authorities seized a large cache of digital evidence, including encrypted communication devices, fake identity documents, and ISIS-related propaganda material. Several suspects are believed to have been involved in planning attacks on crowded New Year celebrations and symbolic targets.

The operation marks the latest in a series of aggressive anti-ISIS campaigns by Turkey in recent months, as the group continues to maintain a low-level presence in the country despite significant territorial losses in Syria and Iraq. Turkish officials have repeatedly warned of heightened threat levels during holiday periods and major public events.

The detainees are under interrogation, with some expected to be remanded to custody while others may face deportation if found to be foreign nationals. The operation was coordinated by the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT), counter-terrorism units of the Turkish National Police, and gendarmerie forces.

