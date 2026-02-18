Galatasaray Vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League Playoff: Lions Tame Old Lady In RAMS Park Goal Fest

Galatasaray produced a stunning fightback to beat visiting Juventus in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff tie at the RAMS Park on Tuesday night. The Lions trailed 1-2 at half-time, but scored four unanswered goals in the second half to win the Istanbul clash 5-2. Gabriel Sara, Noa Lang, Davinson Sanchez, and Sacha Boey scored for the Turkish Super Lig side, while Teun Koopmeiners hit a brace in the losing cause. For the Italian Serie A side, Juan Cabal, introduced at half-time, was sent off after getting a second yellow card. Galatasaray will now take a three-goal lead to Turin.

Galatasaray vs Juventus UEFA Champions League Playoff
Galatasaray players celebrate after a Champions league play-off first leg soccer match between Galatasaray and Juventus, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
Galatasaray vs Juventus UEFA Champions League Playoff
Galatasaray players celebrate after a Champions league play-off first leg soccer match between Galatasaray and Juventus, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
Galatasaray vs Juventus UEFA Champions League Playoff-Victor Osimhen
Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen makes a bicycle kick during a Champions league play-off first leg soccer match between Galatasaray and Juventus, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
Galatasaray vs Juventus UEFA Champions League Playoff-Sacha Boey
Galatasaray's Sacha Boey, background, scores his side's fifth goal during a Champions league play-off first leg soccer match between Galatasaray and Juventus, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
Galatasaray vs Juventus UEFA Champions League Playoff-Sacha Boey
Galatasaray's Sacha Boey, right, scores his side's fifth goal during a Champions league play-off first leg soccer match between Galatasaray and Juventus, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
Galatasaray vs Juventus UEFA Champions League Playoff
Galatasaray's Noa Lang celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Champions league play-off first leg soccer match between Galatasaray and Juventus, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
Galatasaray vs Juventus UEFA Champions League Playoff-Davinson Sanchez
Galatasaray's Davinson Sanchez celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Champions league play-off first leg soccer match between Galatasaray and Juventus, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
Galatasaray vs Juventus UEFA Champions League Playoff-Noa Lang
Galatasaray's Noa Lang celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Champions league play-off first leg soccer match between Galatasaray and Juventus, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
Galatasaray vs Juventus UEFA Champions League Playoff-Victor Osimhen
Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen, left, defends against Juventus' Kenan Yildiz during a Champions league play-off first leg soccer match between Galatasaray and Juventus, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
Galatasaray vs Juventus UEFA Champions League Playoff-Teun Koopmeiners
Juventus' Teun Koopmeiners, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during a Champions league play-off first leg soccer match between Galatasaray and Juventus, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
