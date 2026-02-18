Galatasaray Vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League Playoff: Lions Tame Old Lady In RAMS Park Goal Fest
Galatasaray produced a stunning fightback to beat visiting Juventus in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff tie at the RAMS Park on Tuesday night. The Lions trailed 1-2 at half-time, but scored four unanswered goals in the second half to win the Istanbul clash 5-2. Gabriel Sara, Noa Lang, Davinson Sanchez, and Sacha Boey scored for the Turkish Super Lig side, while Teun Koopmeiners hit a brace in the losing cause. For the Italian Serie A side, Juan Cabal, introduced at half-time, was sent off after getting a second yellow card. Galatasaray will now take a three-goal lead to Turin.
