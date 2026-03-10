Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher

Summary of this article
Pakistan and Bangladesh have announced temporary closures of educational institutions and other austerity measures as global oil prices surge amid the escalating conflict in West Asia.
Islamabad has introduced a four-day workweek for government offices and shut schools for two weeks to reduce fuel consumption.
Dhaka has advanced university holidays and imposed fuel rationing as it grapples with mounting energy shortages.
Pakistan and Bangladesh have temporarily shut schools and universities as part of emergency measures to conserve fuel and electricity amid a worsening global energy crisis triggered by the escalating conflict in West Asia.
In Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a series of austerity steps aimed at reducing oil consumption as crude prices crossed $100 per barrel for the first time in nearly four years.
Addressing the nation, Sharif said the conflict had begun affecting the country’s fragile economic stability but assured citizens that the government was trying to limit the burden on ordinary people.
“The regional situation and war have affected our hard-gained economic stability, but the government is making every effort to prevent burdening the common man,” Sharif said, according to news reports.
Under the new directives, schools across Pakistan will remain closed for two weeks starting next week, while universities are expected to shift to online classes. Government offices will operate on a four-day workweek, and departments have been instructed to cut fuel consumption for official vehicles.
The government has also moved to curb public spending. Cabinet members will forgo their salaries for two months, official foreign trips have been restricted, and conferences will be held in government buildings rather than hotels.
The measures follow a sharp increase in domestic fuel prices, which were raised by 55 Pakistani rupees over the weekend to a record high. Officials have warned that prices may be reviewed weekly if global oil markets remain volatile.
Pakistan’s concerns stem from its heavy reliance on imported fuel and limited reserves. According to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, the country currently holds around 25 days of petrol and diesel stocks and about 10 days of crude oil reserves. News reports said panic buying has already been observed at some petrol stations.
Bangladesh has taken similar steps to reduce energy consumption. Authorities have ordered the closure of all public and private universities from Monday, effectively bringing forward the Eid holidays.
Officials said the decision was aimed at lowering electricity use and easing pressure on the country’s power system. University campuses consume significant amounts of energy for residential halls, laboratories and air conditioning.
“The decision has been taken to reduce electricity and fuel consumption considering the current global situation,” Bangladesh’s education ministry said in a directive cited by news reports.
Schools in Bangladesh were already closed for the holy month of Ramadan, meaning most educational institutions will now remain shut during the period.
Dhaka has also introduced fuel rationing after reports of panic buying and stockpiling. The government has instructed foreign-curriculum schools and private coaching centres to suspend operations temporarily to limit electricity use.
Bangladesh relies on imports for roughly 95 percent of its energy needs and has already faced disruptions in gas supplies. Severe shortages have forced the closure of several state-run fertiliser factories as authorities redirect available gas to power plants to avoid electricity outages.
Energy analysts say such measures can provide short-term relief for power systems but warn that prolonged academic disruptions could affect students if the energy crisis persists.
The crisis has been triggered by escalating hostilities involving Iran, the United States and Israel, raising concerns about the security of shipping routes in the Persian Gulf. Much of the world’s oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making any disruption there a major risk for energy-importing countries.
Authorities in both Pakistan and Bangladesh say they will continue monitoring the situation and may introduce additional conservation measures if fuel prices keep rising or supplies tighten further.