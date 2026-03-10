India 1-3 Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Bow Out After Tough Campaign

Players of the two teams greet each other at the end of the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft

1/10 India's Pyari Xaxa, right, makes an attempt to score during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft





2/10 Taiwan's goalkeeper Cheng Ssu-yu grabs the ball to make save during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft





3/10 India's Manisha Kalyan takes a free kick during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft





4/10 India's Sanfida Nongrum, center, takes a shot on goal during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft





5/10 Taiwan's Chen Yu-chin, left, scores her side's third goal during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft





6/10 Taiwan's Chen Jin-wen, left, and India's Rimpa Haldar vie for the ball during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft





7/10 Taiwan's Huang Ke-sin, left, and India's Pyari Xaxa vie for the ball during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft





8/10 India's goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu Elangbam makes a save during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft





9/10 Taiwan players celebrate after an own goal by India's goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu Elangbam during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft





10/10 Taiwan players celebrate their second goal against India during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft





