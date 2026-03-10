India 1-3 Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Bow Out After Tough Campaign

Chinese Taipei defeated India 3-1 in their final Group C match of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, ending the Blue Tigresses’ campaign in the tournament. Su Yu-hsuan gave Chinese Taipei an early lead before Manisha Kalyan equalised with a stunning long-range strike in the 39th minute. However, India suffered a major setback just before halftime when a penalty rebound deflected off goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu for an unfortunate own goal. In the second half, Chen Yu-chin sealed the victory by rounding the keeper and finishing calmly. With the result, Chinese Taipei advanced to the quarterfinals, while India finished their group stage with three defeats and zero points, bringing a disappointing end to their Asian Cup journey.

AFC Asian Cup: India vs Taiwan
Players of the two teams greet each other at the end of the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
AFC Asian Cup: Taiwan vs India
India's Pyari Xaxa, right, makes an attempt to score during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
AFC Womens Asian Cup 2026: India vs Taiwan
Taiwan's goalkeeper Cheng Ssu-yu grabs the ball to make save during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
AFC Womens Asian Cup 2026: Taiwan vs India
India's Manisha Kalyan takes a free kick during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
AFC Asia Cup Womens Soccer: India vs Taiwan
India's Sanfida Nongrum, center, takes a shot on goal during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
AFC Asia Cup Womens Soccer: Taiwan vs India
Taiwan's Chen Yu-chin, left, scores her side's third goal during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
Womens Asia Cup soccer match: India vs Taiwan
Taiwan's Chen Jin-wen, left, and India's Rimpa Haldar vie for the ball during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
Womens Asia Cup soccer match: Taiwan vs India
Taiwan's Huang Ke-sin, left, and India's Pyari Xaxa vie for the ball during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
Womens Asian Cup Soccer India Taiwan
India's goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu Elangbam makes a save during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
Womens Asian Cup Soccer Taiwan India
Taiwan players celebrate after an own goal by India's goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu Elangbam during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
Womens Asian Cup Soccer
Taiwan players celebrate their second goal against India during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
