India 1-3 Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Bow Out After Tough Campaign
Chinese Taipei defeated India 3-1 in their final Group C match of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, ending the Blue Tigresses’ campaign in the tournament. Su Yu-hsuan gave Chinese Taipei an early lead before Manisha Kalyan equalised with a stunning long-range strike in the 39th minute. However, India suffered a major setback just before halftime when a penalty rebound deflected off goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu for an unfortunate own goal. In the second half, Chen Yu-chin sealed the victory by rounding the keeper and finishing calmly. With the result, Chinese Taipei advanced to the quarterfinals, while India finished their group stage with three defeats and zero points, bringing a disappointing end to their Asian Cup journey.
