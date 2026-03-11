Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Cimbom Edge Wasteful Reds In Istanbul
Galatasaray secured a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 at Rams Park, Istanbul, on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The hosts struck early when Mario Lemina scored in the seventh minute, burying Victor Osimhen's headed pass from a corner. Both sides had plenty of chances to get the second goal, with Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike both coming close for the visitors. Osimhen thought he had doubled the Cimbom lead at the hour mark, but it was ruled out by VAR due to offside in the build-up. Despite that, the Turkish champions held on for a first-leg lead, with Liverpool failing to capitalise on their multiple goalmouth opportunities.
