Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Cimbom Edge Wasteful Reds In Istanbul

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 at Rams Park, Istanbul, on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The hosts struck early when Mario Lemina scored in the seventh minute, burying Victor Osimhen's headed pass from a corner. Both sides had plenty of chances to get the second goal, with Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike both coming close for the visitors. Osimhen thought he had doubled the Cimbom lead at the hour mark, but it was ruled out by VAR due to offside in the build-up. Despite that, the Turkish champions held on for a first-leg lead, with Liverpool failing to capitalise on their multiple goalmouth opportunities.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Champions League: Galatasaray vs Liverpool
Galatasaray players celebrate with supporters at the end of a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Galatasaray and Liverpool, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
1/10
Champions League: Liverpool vs Galatasaray
Galatasaray's Ismail Jakobs, right, and Liverpool's Joe Gomez fight for a high ball during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Galatasaray and Liverpool, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
UEFA Champions League: Galatasaray vs Liverpool
Galatasaray's Mario Lemina celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Galatasaray and Liverpool, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Galatasaray
Liverpool's goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, top left, defends a high ball during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Galatasaray and Liverpool, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Emrah Gurel
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
Champions League 2025-26: Galatasaray vs Liverpool
Galatasaray's Lucas Torreira, right, heads the ball during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Galatasaray and Liverpool, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Emrah Gurel
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
Champions League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Galatasaray
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, top right, and Galatasaray's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir fight for a high ball during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Galatasaray and Liverpool, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Galatasaray vs Liverpool
Galatasaray's Wilfried Singo controls the ball with his chest during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Galatasaray and Liverpool, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Galatasaray
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, top, fights for the ball with Galatasaray's Mario Lemina during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Galatasaray and Liverpool, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
Champions League Soccer Match: Galatasaray vs Liverpool
Galatasaray's Baris Yilmaz, left, fights for a high ball with Liverpool's Milos Kerkez during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Galatasaray and Liverpool, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Champions League Soccer Match: Liverpool vs Galatasaray
Galatasaray's Wilfried Singo, top, heads the ball during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Galatasaray and Liverpool, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
Turkey Champions League Soccer: Galatasaray vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, left, vies for the ball with Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen during a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Galatasaray and Liverpool, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ODI World Cup, WTC Wins Bigger Than T20 WC Victory: Manjrekar's Tweet Creates Stir On Social Media

  2. IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja Turns 'Rehman Dakait' In Rajasthan Royals' Creative Announcement Video

  3. Arshdeep Singh Gets Punished By ICC After Daryl Mitchell Incident During T20 World Cup 2026 Final

  4. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  5. Windfall For Suryakumar Yadav & Co: BCCI Announces Cash Reward For ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Winning Indian Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  4. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 10, 2026

  2. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  3. Three Days in Tihar: JNU Student Leader’s Diary of Arrest, Humiliation, Solidarity

  4. Day One In Office, Governor Kavinder Gupta Opens With ‘Vande Mataram

  5. Remembering Vinod Mehta On His 11th Death Anniversary: The Maverick Editor Who Redefined Indian Journalism

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

  3. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns

  4. Of Les Miserables, Of Ali Khamenei

  5. Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women

Latest Stories

  1. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  2. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  4. Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

  5. UN Warns Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Could Raise Global Food And Energy Prices

  6. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  7. Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

  8. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher