ODI World Cup, WTC Wins Bigger Than T20 WC Victory: Manjrekar's Tweet Creates Stir On Social Media

Ex-IND cricketer Manjrekar has stoked fire with his controversial take
The commentator stated that ODI WC & WTC wins mean more that T20 WC victories
Manjrekar has previously made controversial statement around current Team India coach Gambhir
India recently won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 but former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has stoked fire on social media with his unusual take on the feat.
India lost to Australia in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 on their own turf. The team also failed to reach the finals of the ICC World Test Championship last season after losing to South Africa and New Zealand on their home soil.
However, the white ball teams have done exceptionally well especially in T20I cricket with back-to-back World Cup victories, which also made them the first team in history do achieve this feat.
India beat New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the title. With this victory, India also became the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times.
Manjrekar's Run-in With Controversy
Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has been notorious for his controversial comments/takes on social media. In 2024, Manjrekar called out India coach Gautam Gambhir over his demeanour at press conferences.
"Just watched Gambhir in the press conference. May be wise for @BCCI to keep him away from such duties, let him work behind the scenes. He does not have the right demeanour nor the words when interacting with them. Rohit & Agarkar, much better guys to front up for the media," Manjrekar had written on X,
Manjrekar was of the opinion that Gambhir lacked the “demeanour” to represent the Indian cricket team in press-conferences and thus should stay away and focus on the job at hand.