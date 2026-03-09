ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Team Of The Tournament Announced: Four Indians Feature In Best XI; Markram Captain

Following India's T20 World Cup 2026 title victory, ICC announced the team of the tournament with Aiden Markram as captain and four Indians featuring in it

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final
India players celebrate their win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final on March 8, 2026. | Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • ICC announces team of the tournament for T20 World Cup 2026

  • Four Indian including Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah feature in the best XI

  • Aiden Markram named as captain; Shadley van Schalkwyk 12th player

Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya were the four Indians named in ICC's Team of 2026 T20 World Cup after their team coasted to a record third title.

Player of the Tournament Samson leads the winning quartet, after the opener’s 321 runs from just five innings.

Samson started the tournament outside of the Indian playing eleven but shone bright with Player of the Match performances against the West Indies and England before making the highest individual score in a Men's T20 World Cup final with 89 against New Zealand on Sunday.

Kishan hit 317 runs – the fourth most of any player – as his performances across the top of the order anchored India's batting performances with a huge strike rate of 193.29.

He produced a masterful 77 as an opener against Pakistan before adjusting to number three with important knocks against England and New Zealand, including a half-century in the final.

Pandya is the third Indian batter included, with the all-rounder recognised for his contribution with bat and ball. He scored two half-centuries with the bat and produced devastating spells when it mattered, including 52 off 28 against Namibia, while he also took nine wickets in all.

Related Content
India's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the T20 World Cup final match against New Zealand, in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament
India's Sanju Samson, 9, reacts after winning in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. - | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
From Sidelines To Success: How Sanju Samson Became Player Of T20 World Cup
India's players celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup cricket final match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Men In Blue's Third Title Victory
India's Sanju Samson looks to the heavens after India won the T20 World Cup cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata, India, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Sanju Samson Shortlisted For ICC T20 World Cup Player Of The Tournament Award - Check Other Nominees
Related Content

Bumrah is the fourth Indian player in the team, with the Player of the Match in the final recognised for his excellent bowling performances.

Bumrah finished as the tournament's joint-leading wicket taker, with 14 from eight matches. He finished with figures of four for 15 in the final and posted an economy of 6.21 throughout the tournament.

The top of the order also includes Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, who finished as the tournament's top run-scorer with an aggregate of 383. That came at an average of 76.60 and was headlined by a pair of centuries, against Sri Lanka and Namibia.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament:

Sahibzada Farhan, Sanju Sansom (wk), Ishan Kishan, Aiden Markram (c), Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks, Jason Holder, Jasprit Bumrah, Lungi Ngidi,Adil Rashid, Blessing Muzarabani

12th player: Shadley van Schalkwyk.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Retain T20 World Cup: Five Talking Points From Men In Blue's Title Conquest At Ahmedabad

  2. What Next For India's World Beaters? 'SKY' Sees No Limit To Ambition

  3. India's T20 World Cup 2026 Review: Revisiting Key Moments, From Group Stage To Historic Triumph

  4. T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan Shares Heartbreaking News Of Cousin's Passing Before Final; Dedicates Fifty to Her Memory

  5. India's T20 World Cup Conquest In Numbers: Men In Blue Shatter Series Of Records After Landslide Win - Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  2. After Nitish Kumar’s Exit, Bihar’s Women Anxious About Future Of Welfare Schemes

  3. Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, 279 Cancelled

  4. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  5. Need To Adopt Holistic, Inclusive Approach Towards Women's Issues: Pradhan

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  2. Sirens And Silence In West Asia: Anxiety In Migrants’ Hearts

  3. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Global Oil Prices Soar, Iran Chooses Mojtaba Khamenei As New Supreme Leader

  4. Nepal polls: RSP wins 124 seats followed by Nepali Congress with 17

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race

  2. Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay

  3. Suga Turns 33: How BTS’ Rapper Built His Legacy Through Honest Music

  4. Timothée Chalamet Faces Backlash Over Ballet Remark As Michael B Jordan Gains Oscar Momentum

  5. TMC Dissatisfied After Meeting With EC, BJP Urges Shorter Duration For Bengal Polls

  6. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Global Oil Prices Soar, Iran Chooses Mojtaba Khamenei As New Supreme Leader

  7. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  8. Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, 279 Cancelled