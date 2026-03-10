India Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Sweety Devi, Panthoi Chanu Hospitalised After Horror Collision

India’s captain Sweety Devi and goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu suffered a horror collision in the 3-1 defeat to Chinese Taipei, leaving both hospitalised

India vs Chinese Taipei AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Sweety Devi Panthoi Chanu Collision
India's goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu Elangbam is taken away on a stretcher after an injury during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
Summary

  • Sweety Devi and Panthoi Chanu stretchered off after collision in 83rd minute of India vs Chinese Taipei

  • Panthoi suffers severe facial swelling, Sweety motionless before urgent medical care

  • AIFF confirm both players taken to hospital, injury assessments still awaited

India captain Sweety Devi and goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu were involved in a horror collision late in India’s 3-1 defeat to Chinese Taipei in their final AFC Women’s Asian Cup group match on Tuesday. The pair had to be stretchered off the field and were later hospitalised.

“Panthoi Chanu Elangbam and Sweety Devi Ngangbam have been taken to hospital after sustaining injuries during today’s match,” an AIFF statement read. “Further assessment is awaited.”

The collision took place in the 83rd minute of the Group C fixture at the Western Sydney Stadium. Panthoi Chanu rushed out to intercept Chinese Taipei forward Chen Yu-chin, being struck on the face by Sweety Devi’s knee.

Panthoi suffered severe swelling on her face and had to be stretchered off the pitch. Sweety, meanwhile, lay motionless on the ground for several minutes before medical staff intervened.

Both players were then taken to a nearby hospital for tests. The extent of their injuries has yet to be revealed by the AIFF.

Meanwhile, India’s defeat to Chinese Taipei marked an early exit from the group stage. Following the opening-day 2-1 loss to Vietnam and the 11-0 hammering by Japan, the Blue Tigresses needed to win by at least two goals.

Instead, a second-half own goal by Panthoi and a 77th-minute strike by Chen Yu-Chin sealed India’s exit.

