Real Madrid Vs Man City, UEFA Champions League: Mbappe Misses Training, Surprise Return Unlikely

Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Major doubts swirl over Kylian Mbappe’s availability, who remains sidelined by a knee injury, adding to Alvaro Arbeloa’s mounting fitness concerns ahead of the first leg

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 leg 1 Kylian Mbappe
File photo of Kylian Mbappe in action for Real Madrid. | Photo: File
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kylian Mbappe misses training, knee injury keeps Real Madrid star sidelined before Manchester City clash

  • Alvaro Arbeloa says Mbappe improving, but Champions League return remains highly uncertain

  • Madrid’s injury crisis deepens with Rodrygo ruled out and Jude Bellingham still absent

Kylian Mbappé was not with Real Madrid for training on Tuesday ahead of a crucial Champions League game against Manchester City as coach Álvaro Arbeloa suggested the French striker could return soon.

Mbappé hasn’t played since Feb. 21 because of a knee problem which also ruled him out of Madrid’s win over Benfica in the Champions League playoffs.

“Well, he’s better. Obviously, we have to take one day at a time and see how he is evolving,” Arbeloa said through an interpreter. “But this week has been positive. He’s back giving a good feeling. And we are looking forward to having him back soon.”

Madrid said Mbappé had not trained with the team, along with other injured players, and it would be a major surprise if he plays at home to City on Wednesday. Arbeloa initially suggested last month that he would be back within days.

The uncertainty over Mbappé complicates an already fraught injury situation at Madrid, which also lost midfielder Rodrygo for the rest of the season with a knee injury last week. Jude Bellingham hasn’t played in over a month and also didn’t train with the team Tuesday.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravindra Jadeja Turns 'Rehman Dakait' In Rajasthan Royals’ Creative IPL 2026 Announcement - Video

  2. Arshdeep Singh Gets Punished By ICC After Daryl Mitchell Incident During T20 World Cup 2026 Final

  3. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  4. Windfall For Suryakumar Yadav & Co: BCCI Announces Cash Reward For ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Winning Indian Team

  5. Talking Legacy: From Kapil Dev’s 1983 Miracle Win To India’s Third T20 World Cup Triumph

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  4. Saina Nehwal Joins International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

  2. Congress Slams Jaishankar’s West Asia Statement, Targets Modi’s Foreign Policy

  3. Allahabad HC asks Lucknow DM to appear over alleged appropriation of La Martiniere's land

  4. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  5. J&K Congress Protests Against PM Modi, Demands Resignation Over 'Surrender' To US

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women

  2. RSP Sweeps Nepal Polls, Nears Majority in Parliament

  3. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

  4. All You Want To Know About Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s New Supreme Leader

  5. Maximum Restraint Diplomacy: Can India Sustain Tightrope Walk On Iran Conflict?

Latest Stories

  1. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher

  2. Govt Mulls Insurance Support for Exporters Amid West Asia Crisis

  3. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  4. Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Avoids Toxic Clash, Release Date Shifted

  5. India 1-3 Chinese Taipei Highlights, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Crash Out After Third Straight Defeat

  6. Over 1,000 Indians Evacuated From Doha Amid West Asia Conflict

  7. India Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Can Blue Tigresses Make It To QFs - Scenarios Explained

  8. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900