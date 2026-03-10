Japan 4-0 Vietnam, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Golden Star Warriors Eliminated As Japanese Set Up Philippines Clash

Japan's Hana Takahashi and Japan's Riko Ueki embrace as they leave the field following the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Japan and Vietnam in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. ( | Photo: AP/Gary Day

Japan's Hana Takahashi and Japan's Riko Ueki embrace as they leave the field following the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Japan and Vietnam in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. ( | Photo: AP/Gary Day