Japan 4-0 Vietnam, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Golden Star Warriors Eliminated As Japanese Set Up Philippines Clash

Japan marched into the Women’s Asian Cup quarterfinals with a flawless defensive record, while Taiwan and the Philippines also advanced on a dramatic day marked by injuries and off-field issues

Associated Press
Japan vs Vietnam match report AFC Womens Asian Cup 2026 matchday 3
Japan's Hana Takahashi and Japan's Riko Ueki embrace as they leave the field following the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Japan and Vietnam in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, March 10, 2026.
  • Japan beat Vietnam 4-0 to reach the Women’s Asian Cup quarterfinal, where they will face Philippines

  • Taiwan defeats India 3-1, but head injuries to goalkeepers and defenders overshadow the win

  • Women’s Asian Cup drama as five Iranian players secure asylum in host nation Australia

Japan kept its perfect defensive record intact to reach the quarterfinals of the Women’s Asian Cup without conceding a goal as Taiwan and the Philippines also qualified Tuesday.

On a day when the action on the field was overshadowed by five players from the Iranian team being granted asylum by host nation Australia, Japan’s 4-0 win over Vietnam ensured a spot for the Philippines on goal difference.

Collisions between players marred Taiwan’s 3-1 win over India. Both teams’ goalkeepers were taken off after blows to the head.

Japan keeps perfect record

Japan heads into its quarterfinal matchup against the Philippines with three wins from three games and a tournament-leading 17 goals. Japan is the only team yet to concede at the Asian Cup.

Vietnam started against Japan knowing that a three-goal loss would end its chances of qualifying as one of the best third-place teams if Taiwan avoided defeat to India.

Vietnamese goalkeeper Khong Thi Hang made a series of impressive saves to limit Japan to a 1-0 halftime lead but was constantly under pressure from an opponent which had scored 11 goals against India.

Riko Ueki headed Japan’s opening goal, her fourth of the tournament, before Maika Hamano, Aoba Fujino and Kiko Seike all scored against a tiring Vietnamese defense. Japan will meet the Philippines in the quarterfinals.

Vietnam’s Duong Thi Van was taken off late in the game after a clash of heads with Japan’s Mina Tanaka.

Injuries for Taiwan and India

Taiwan heads to a quarterfinal meeting with China after a win over India which ended with concerns over the welfare of key players on both teams.

Su Yu-hsuan gave Taiwan the lead before Manisha Kalyan’s free kick off the crossbar brought India back into the contest. Taiwan restored its lead when a penalty bounced off the post and in off Indian goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi Chanu for an own goal.

Taiwan was leading 2-1 when its goalkeeper Wang Yu-ting was taken off following a head injury assessment. The immediate cause wasn’t obvious but Wang had previously played on after an earlier collision when Sanfida Nongrum’s shoulder made contact with her head.

Chen Yu-chin made sure of the win with Taiwan’s third goal on the break but two Indian players ended up stretchered off after they collided while trying to stop her.

Japan vs Vietnam match report AFC Womens Asian Cup 2026 matchday 3
India's goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu Elangbam is taken away on a stretcher after an injury during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between India and Taiwan in Sydney, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
Goalkeeper Panthoi charged out toward Chen and was leaping to attempt a save when defender and captain Sweety Devi’s knee struck her in the face. Panthoi was taken off on a stretcher with severe swelling on her face and Devi was briefly motionless on the ground before being taken off the field.

It was the second time Panthoi had treatment after being struck on the head. In the first half she was hit by a shot which caused her to fall back and her head hit the ground.

