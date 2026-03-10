Australia Grants Asylum To 5 Members of Iranian Women's Team; Future Unknown For 21 Players

In this photo supplied by Australia's Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke's office, the Minister Tony Burke, center, poses in an undisclosed location with five Iranian women soccer players who have been granted asylum in Australia. Photo: Australia Ministry of Home Affairs via AP

In this photo supplied by Australia's Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke's office, the Minister Tony Burke, center, poses in an undisclosed location with five Iranian women soccer players who have been granted asylum in Australia. Photo: Australia Ministry of Home Affairs via AP