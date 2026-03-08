Iran 0-2 Philippines, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Iranian Team Face Uncertain Future After Campaign Ends In Defeat

Iran's Zahra Ghanbari, center, gestures to the Philippines players following the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Iran and the Philippines in Robina, Australia, Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/DAVE HUNT

Iran's Zahra Ghanbari, center, gestures to the Philippines players following the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Iran and the Philippines in Robina, Australia, Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/DAVE HUNT