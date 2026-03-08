Athletic Club 0-1 FC Barcelona, La Liga: Yamal's Goal Settles Nervy Contest For Barca

Lamine Yamal once again showed his ability to decide a game when Barcelona’s teenage star broke the deadlock with a gorgeous strike to earn a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. The game was wide open with Athletic attacking in waves at its San Mames Stadium before Yamal tilted the match in the favor of the La Liga leaders. The 18-year-old Spain forward received a pass from Pedri González that finally left him with some room to work on the right side of the area, where he used one touch to open a shooting angle before curling a left-footed strike off the upper edge of the far post.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona in Bilbao, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
Athletic Club vs Barcelona Spain soccer La Liga photo-Marcus Rashford
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, top, jumps over Athletic Bilbao's Andoni Gorosabel during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona in Bilbao, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
Athletic Club vs Barcelona Spain soccer La Liga photo-Inaki Williams
Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams, top, heads the ball past Barcelona's Gerard Martin during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona in Bilbao, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
Athletic Club vs Barcelona Spain soccer La Liga photo-Marcus Rashford
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, right, and Athletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte go for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona in Bilbao, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
Athletic Club vs Barcelona Spain soccer La Liga photo-Unai Simon
Athletic Bilbao's goalkeeper Unai Simon dives for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona in Bilbao, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
Athletic Club vs Barcelona Spain soccer La Liga photo-Andoni Gorosabel
Athletic Bilbao's Andoni Gorosabel, right, protects the ball from Barcelona's Joao Cancelo during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona in Bilbao, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
Athletic Club vs Barcelona Spain soccer La Liga photo-Adama Boiro
Athletic Bilbao's Adama Boiro, front, and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal vie for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona in Bilbao, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
Athletic Club vs Barcelona Spain soccer La Liga photo-Andoni Gorosabel
Athletic Bilbao's Andoni Gorosabel, bottom, challenges Barcelona's Joao Cancelo, right, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona in Bilbao, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
Athletic Club vs Barcelona Spain soccer La Liga photo-Daniel Vivian
Athletic Bilbao's Daniel Vivian and Barcelona's Ferran Torres compete for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona in Bilbao, Spain. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
