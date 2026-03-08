Athletic Club 0-1 FC Barcelona, La Liga: Yamal's Goal Settles Nervy Contest For Barca
Lamine Yamal once again showed his ability to decide a game when Barcelona’s teenage star broke the deadlock with a gorgeous strike to earn a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. The game was wide open with Athletic attacking in waves at its San Mames Stadium before Yamal tilted the match in the favor of the La Liga leaders. The 18-year-old Spain forward received a pass from Pedri González that finally left him with some room to work on the right side of the area, where he used one touch to open a shooting angle before curling a left-footed strike off the upper edge of the far post.
