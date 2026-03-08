Congress Demands Urgent Review of Air Quality Standards Amid Rising PM2.5 Pollution

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has repeatedly told Parliament in 2024, 2025, and 2026 that deaths on account of air pollution "cannot be conclusively established," he pointed out. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Health Ministry's research body, has endorsed the Lancet findings, attributing 12.4 lakh deaths in 2017 to air pollution, or 12.5% of all deaths that year, Ramesh said.