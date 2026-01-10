44% Indian Cities Suffer From Chronic Air Pollution, Only 4% Under NCAP: Report

CREA assessed PM2.5 levels in 4,041 Indian cities. Out of 4,041, 1,787 cities had more the national annual PM2.5 standard every year across 2019 to 2024, not including 2020, the COVID-affected year.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Avantika Mehta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Clean Air Funds Even As Pollution Crisis
India's Pollution Crisis Deepens Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nearly 44 per cent of Indian cities have a chronic air pollution issue driven by persistent emission sources.

  • Only four per cent of these cities come under National Clean Air Programme.

  • Byrnihat (Meghalaya), Delhi, and Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) as India’s top three most polluted cities.

Almost 44 per cent of Indian cities have a chronic air pollution issue, indicating that air pollution is a structural problem which has been driven by persistent emission sources not a short-term episodic issue.

These are the findings from an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has found. While 44 per cent of Indian cities have a chronic air pollution issue, only four per cent of them are covered by the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the report added.

“Out of 4,041, at least 1,787 cities exceeded the national annual PM2.5 standard every year across five recent years (2019-2024), excluding the COVID-affected year of 2020. This means nearly 44 per cent of Indian cities face chronic air pollution, indicating a structural problem driven by persistent emission sources rather than short-term episodes,” the report said.

New Delhi: An anti-smog gun sprays water droplets to curb air pollution, with Rashtrapati Bhavan in the backdrop, as air quality deteriorates across northern India, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. - - PTI
Is There Any Solution To Delhi’s Pollution?

BY Ainnie Arif

The 2025 PM2.5 assessment shows that Byrnihat in Meghalaya, Delhi, and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh are India’s top three most polluted cities with annual concentrations of 100 µg/m³, 96 µg/m³, and 93 µg/m³, respectively. Noida follows.

“Yet, India’s flagship NCAP covers only a fraction of this burden. Just 130 cities were included under NCAP, and only 67 overlap with the 1,787 persistently non-attainment cities. As a result, NCAP currently addresses only 4 per cent of India’s chronically polluted cities, leaving the vast majority outside targeted clean air action,” the report added.

Related Content
Related Content

Out of 130 NCAP cities, the reported noted that 28 lacked continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS), and among the 102 cities with stations, 100 cities reported 80 per cent or higher PM10 levels.

“Progress on PM10 control remains mixed. Twenty-three cities have achieved the revised 40 per cent PM10 reduction target, 28 cities have recorded 21-40 per cent reduction, 26 cities show modest improvements of 1-20 per cent, while 23 cities have in fact experienced an increase in PM10 levels since the programme’s inception,” the report said.

“For PM10, Delhi tops the list with an annual average of 197 µg/m³, three times the national standard. Ghaziabad and Greater Noida follow with averages of 190 µg/m³ and 188 µg/m³, respectively," it added.

The report pointed out that Uttar Pradesh had 416 non-attainment cities, followed by Rajasthan (158), Gujarat (152), Madhya Pradesh (143), Punjab and Bihar (136 each) and West Bengal (124).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI Vs DC Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt Smashes Classy Fifty To Steady Mumbai At 101/2

  2. India Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up: Boys In Blue Strike Early After Posting 375-Run Target

  3. Japan Vs Tanzania LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: JPN Slip To 17/3 In Rain-Reduced Chase

  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Rain Washes Out Game With BAN At 152/7

  5. 'Right Where I Have To Be': Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Snub; Seeks More Prep Time For Tests

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Closure: Ankita Bhandari’s Family Seeks SC Monitored CBI Probe

  2. 'Unsettling Precedent': I-PAC On ED Raids At Its Premises

  3. Walking In Freedom: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman Released From Tihar Jail

  4. Delhi Weather Update: Fog, Cold Conditions Intensify; Relief Expected from January 12

  5. Silence as Strategy? CPI(M) and the Normalisation Of Anti-Muslim Rhetoric

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  2. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  3. India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Early Conclusion Of Free Trade Agreement Talks

  4. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

  5. Netflix 10 Years in India: Ted Sarandos, Bela Bajaria Say India Drives Global Streaming Future

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener