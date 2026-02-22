Stubble Burning: Can Delhi Turn a Challenge Into An Opportunity?

Delhi consistently ranks among the world’s most polluted cities, posing a severe public health threat to over 30 million residents and shortening life expectancy by up to 12 years.

S
Subrata Rath
Updated on:
More
D
Dr. Chetana Chaudhuri
Updated on:
A man seen burning paddy stubble in a village at Rajpura Road, in Patiala, Punjab
A man seen burning paddy stubble in a village at Rajpura Road, in Patiala, Punjab Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pollution sources vary sharply by season: dust dominates summer air, while winter pollution is driven overwhelmingly (85–94%) by combustion sources such as vehicles, industry and biomass burning

  • Farm fires in Punjab and Haryana, driven by short crop cycles and economic pressures, significantly spike Delhi’s pollution.

  • Converting agricultural residue into biomass pellets and biochar can cut pollution, sequester carbon, and reduce reliance on coal

Delhi, India’s national capital, arguably has the worst air quality in the world. According to the World’s Most Polluted Cities report by IQ Air, it ranked second over the past decade. Each winter, heavy smog and multiple pollution sources push the Air Quality Index (AQI) beyond 500, equivalent to smoking 33–50 cigarettes a day. In 2020 alone, this pollution was linked to around 54,000 deaths and economic losses of $8.1 billion. Recent studies warn that the 30 million people living in the National Capital Region could lose up to 12 years of life expectancy due to prolonged exposure to toxic air.

Stubble Burning - File Image
Stubble Burning Crisis And Delhi’s Air Emergency

BY Harshita Das

Studies show clear seasonal shifts in Delhi’s pollution sources. In summer, dust accounts for around 31–34 per cent of pollution, but this falls to 6–15 per cent in winter. During winter, combustion sources, such as vehicles, industry and biomass burning, dominate, contributing 85–94 per cent of overall pollution.

To curb peak pollution during periods like winter and Diwali, authorities impose measures including odd–even traffic rules, construction bans to control dust, and schemes to discourage farm residue burning through in-situ management. Despite these efforts, biomass burning remains a major concern, peaking at around 26 per cent in winter and 22 per cent in summer, even under strict regulations.  (Table 1).

Related Content
Related Content
Table 1 Percentage share of pollution sources in Delhi
Table 1 Percentage share of pollution sources in Delhi Photo: Source-Department of Environment, GNCTD 2023
info_icon

Changes in legislation in 2009 left farmers with just a 25-day window between harvesting rice and sowing wheat. Burning crop residue is the quickest and cheapest way to clear fields, but this practice, known as stubble burning, has become a major contributor to Delhi’s winter air pollution. Although banned in 2015, it continues, albeit at lower levels, and has previously accounted for up to 50 per cent of early winter pollution.

When farmers in Punjab and Haryana burn stubble, air quality in Delhi deteriorates sharply. On 16 October, the Supreme Court criticised both states for poor enforcement. While Punjab cut stubble fires by 42.8 per cent between 2021 and 2024, Haryana recorded a worrying 222.6 per cent increase over a similar period, worsening winter smog.

A sustainable alternative lies in converting surplus agricultural biomass into bioenergy. Using crop residue to produce clean energy can reduce pollution while delivering wider environmental and social benefits across air, water and land.

Biomass pellets are made from compressed organic matter, primarily agricultural residues of primarily  rice husk and wheat straws. When these are converted into pallets, it becomes a non-polluting or even significantly lower polluting form of fuel than traditional residue burning.

Biochar or biological charcoal is produced naturally in the forest over the years when the  vegetation is left to smolder (flameless combustion) in layers on the forest floor following a forest fire. Today, with the help of modern technology, it is made with the help of pyrolysis in a biochar klin. The biomass of different kinds is slowly baked until it becomes a carbon-rich char. [1] Pyrolysis, unlike combustion, traps carbon in solid biochar instead of releasing CO₂. For example, one ton of biochar sequesters carbon equivalent to 3.6 tons of CO₂ that would otherwise emit through natural decay. This makes the use of bioenergy a great way for carbon sequestration as well.

India's bioenergy sector faces critical challenges in scaling up, despite its renewable energy potential. The seasonal availability of agricultural residues creates unstable feedstock supplies, while high transportation costs of 20-30 per cent make biomass less competitive against subsidized fossil fuels. Quality inconsistency in biomass pellets, due to lack of uniform standards, undermines market confidence even with existing policies like SATAT[2].

Financial viability remains difficult with bioenergy costs of ₹5-7/kWh competing against cheaper coal and solar. Key solutions include establishing farm-level processing units, enforcing quality standards, and implementing financial mechanisms like carbon pricing to boost competitiveness. Addressing these supply chain, quality and financial barriers through coordinated action is essential for sector growth.[3]

Bioenergy offers a viable alternative to India’s highly carbon-intensive coal. Organisations such as NTPC are already using biomass pellets to cut emissions from coal-fired power plants. With rapid growth in green energy and stronger climate commitments under India’s NDCs, bioenergy could play a key role in the country’s renewable energy future if developed sustainably.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

    Advertisement

    PHOTOS

    Advertisement

    ×

    Today Sports News

    Cricket News

    1. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Match Prediction

    2. Mohammad Akram Slams 13-Ball Fifty To Shatter Imran Nazir's National Record for Fastest Half-Century

    3. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast

    4. England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Kandy Weather Forecast, Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report,

    5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Tilak, Abhishek Under Scrutiny In IND Vs SA; Rain Doubts In Sri Lanka

    Football News

    1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

    2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

    3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

    4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

    5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

    Tennis News

    1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

    2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

    3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

    4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

    5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

    Badminton

    1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

    2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

    3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

    4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

    5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

    Trending Stories

    National News

    1. Kerala: Medical College Surgery Lapse Sparks Political Row

    2. Four Youth Congress Members Sent To Five Day Custody By Delhi Court

    3. New Delhi Declaration Marks Historic Global Push For Collaborative AI

    4. Galgotias AI Summit Fiasco: Where The University Went Wrong And What's Disturbing About The Apology

    5. Day In Pics: February 21, 2026

    Entertainment News

    1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

    2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

    3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

    4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

    5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

    US News

    1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

    2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

    3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

    4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

    5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

    World News

    1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

    2. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

    3. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

    4. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

    5. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

    Latest Stories

    1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

    2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

    3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

    4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

    5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

    6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

    7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

    8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart