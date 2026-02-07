India Gate Protest Accused: Student Activists Can't Be Threats to Sovereignty

Addressing the claims of supporting slogans raised in remembrance of Hidma, Vageesha says, that a particular slogan was raised by the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch where they stood in solidarity. "The Himkhand refuses to see the fight for environmentalism in isolation. We see it as a systematic plundering of our resources by imperialist forces. So, we see Hidma as a tribal leader who was fighting for Jal Jungle Zameen and therefore stood in solidarity with that sentiment only,” the group clarified.



The members of the Himkhand believe the politically targeted campaigns gained significant momentum as most of the students belong to disadvantaged sections. “Majority of the protesters were either women, transpeople, queer people or belong to tribal and Dalit groups and thus we had to face intense online trolling targeted at our gender, caste, and tribal identities. Expectedly, inside the prison as well, our identities were easy targets for the jail authorities,” says 19-year-old Aahaan, one of the first students to be detained by the Delhi Police.