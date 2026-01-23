Voices From Prison: When Opinion Becomes A Threat, Says Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha

Imphal has always known dissent. What it had not prepared me was how easily dissent could be redefined as danger. I am Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha, also known as Wangkhemcha Wangthoi—a journalist, commentator, and repeatedly, a prisoner. My arrests were not for violence or conspiracy, but for words: spoken online, circulated digitally, preserved forever. Over the last few years, my life has moved between newsroom desks and prison barracks. I have been arrested and detained multiple times for my outspoken criticism of the political leadership of the ruling right-wing party and its policies. What follows is not only my story, but a record of how a democracy negotiates criticism—and how easily liberty can be suspended in the name of order. My repeated incarcerations for social media posts have come to symbolise the uneasy clash between state authority and individual liberty in the digital age.