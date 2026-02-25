Seventy-seven-year-old Dr. G M Hubbi has often been to prison. The first time he was detained was in 1984, when he was a mainstream leader and was accused of having a soft corner towards National Conference (NC) leader, Farooq Abdullah, who was toppled by his brother-in-law, Ghulam Mohammad Shah, in 1984, whom he replaced as chief minister. Last time, however, when he was in prison in Srinagar for one year that followed the revocation of Article 370, the former separatist leader was lodged in a cramped space, which had little heating arrangements in winter.