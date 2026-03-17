Chelsea Vs PSG Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 2nd Leg: When, Where To Watch? Check Head-To-Head

Summary of this article
Chelsea welcome PSG at the Stamford Bridge for the 2nd leg of the UCL RO16
The Blues are trailing by 3 goals after the 1st leg ended in 5-2 at the Parc des Princes
Live streaming details available
The iconic Stamford Bridge prepares for a monumental European night as 2-time winners Chelsea hosts reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in the 2nd leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. The match takes place on Wednesday, March 18 with kick-off scheduled at 1:30AM (IST).
The Blues, under Liam Rosenior's coaching, face a daunting uphill battle as they trail by 5-2 on aggregate after a late-game collapse at the Parc des Princes last week.
Despite keeping the 1st leg competitive for nearly 75 minutes, late strikes from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia along with a double-error performance from goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen left Rosenior’s side with a 3-goal deficit.
Chelsea enters the fixture desperate for a win, especially after a disappointing 1-0 loss to Newcastle in the Premier League last weekend.
The defending champions, on the other hand, arrive in London well-rested and brimming with confidence. Luis Enrique’s side, led by the clinical Ousmane Dembele and the in-form Bradley Barcola, will look to exploit the spaces as Chelsea is forced to push forward.
While the Blues historically boast a 3-0 Club World Cup final win over PSG from last summer, they must now deliver something similar in order to qualify for the quarter-finals.
Chelsea Vs PSG Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 2nd Leg: Head-To-Head
Matches played: 9
Chelsea wins: 2
PSG wins: 4
Draws: 3
Chelsea Vs PSG Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 2nd Leg: When, Where To Watch?
The 2nd leg of this round of 16 UEFA Champions League tie can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Ten sports channels on television screens.