Chelsea Vs PSG Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 2nd Leg: When, Where To Watch? Check Head-To-Head

Despite keeping the 1st leg competitive for nearly 75 minutes, late strikes from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia along with a double-error performance from goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen left Rosenior’s side with a 3-goal deficit

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Chelsea Vs PSG live streaming
PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, in Paris, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Chelsea welcome PSG at the Stamford Bridge for the 2nd leg of the UCL RO16

  • The Blues are trailing by 3 goals after the 1st leg ended in 5-2 at the Parc des Princes

  • Live streaming details available

The iconic Stamford Bridge prepares for a monumental European night as 2-time winners Chelsea hosts reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in the 2nd leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. The match takes place on Wednesday, March 18 with kick-off scheduled at 1:30AM (IST).

The Blues, under Liam Rosenior's coaching, face a daunting uphill battle as they trail by 5-2 on aggregate after a late-game collapse at the Parc des Princes last week.

Despite keeping the 1st leg competitive for nearly 75 minutes, late strikes from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia along with a double-error performance from goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen left Rosenior’s side with a 3-goal deficit.

Chelsea enters the fixture desperate for a win, especially after a disappointing 1-0 loss to Newcastle in the Premier League last weekend.

The defending champions, on the other hand, arrive in London well-rested and brimming with confidence. Luis Enrique’s side, led by the clinical Ousmane Dembele and the in-form Bradley Barcola, will look to exploit the spaces as Chelsea is forced to push forward.

While the Blues historically boast a 3-0 Club World Cup final win over PSG from last summer, they must now deliver something similar in order to qualify for the quarter-finals.

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Chelsea Vs PSG Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 2nd Leg: Head-To-Head

Matches played: 9

Chelsea wins: 2

PSG wins: 4

Draws: 3

Chelsea Vs PSG Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 2nd Leg: When, Where To Watch?

The 2nd leg of this round of 16 UEFA Champions League tie can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Ten sports channels on television screens.

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