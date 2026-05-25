Novak Djokovic Vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, French Open: Serbian Star Marches Into Round Two
Novak Djokovic overcame a spirited challenge from French youngster Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to win 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 and advance to the second round of the French Open at Roland Garros. Playing in front of a heavily pro-French crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier, the 24-time Grand Slam champion struggled early against Perricard’s powerful serve and aggressive baseline hitting, with the 22-year-old taking the opening set through fearless tennis. However, Djokovic gradually raised his level, breaking late in the second set before dominating the third with his trademark consistency and movement. Perricard continued to fight in the fourth, but Djokovic’s experience proved decisive as he completed the comeback in just under three hours and kept alive his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam title in Paris.
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