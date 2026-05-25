Novak Djokovic Vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, French Open: Serbian Star Marches Into Round Two

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning the first round men's singles tennis match against against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva

1/9 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, right, and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard shake hands after their first round men's singles tennis match of France at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





2/9 Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning the first round men's singles tennis match against against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





3/9 Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning the first round men's singles tennis match against against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





4/9 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France returns to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





5/9 Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





6/9 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France returns to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





7/9 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France returns to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





8/9 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France returns to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





9/9 Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





