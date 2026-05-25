Novak Djokovic Vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, French Open: Serbian Star Marches Into Round Two

Novak Djokovic overcame a spirited challenge from French youngster Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to win 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 and advance to the second round of the French Open at Roland Garros. Playing in front of a heavily pro-French crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier, the 24-time Grand Slam champion struggled early against Perricard’s powerful serve and aggressive baseline hitting, with the 22-year-old taking the opening set through fearless tennis. However, Djokovic gradually raised his level, breaking late in the second set before dominating the third with his trademark consistency and movement. Perricard continued to fight in the fourth, but Djokovic’s experience proved decisive as he completed the comeback in just under three hours and kept alive his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam title in Paris.

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Novak Djokovic Vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard French Open tennis highlights
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning the first round men's singles tennis match against against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Djokovic Mpetshi Perricard Roland Garros
Novak Djokovic of Serbia, right, and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard shake hands after their first round men's singles tennis match of France at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Djokovic Mpetshi Perricard highlights
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning the first round men's singles tennis match against against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Novak Djokovic French Open 2026
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning the first round men's singles tennis match against against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Tennis Grand Slam 2026
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France returns to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Novak Djokovic vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard match highlights
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open 2026 opening day match
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France returns to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Roland Garros 2026 first round results
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France returns to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Watch Novak Djokovic live at Roland Garros
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France returns to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard French Open upset attempt
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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