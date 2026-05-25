IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan Retains Orange Cap, Bhuvneshwar Holds Purple Cap Lead After Match 70

Sai Sudharsan finished the league stage as IPL 2026’s leading run-scorer with 638 runs for Gujarat Titans
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kagiso Rabada are tied at the top of the Purple Cap standings with 24 wickets each
KL Rahul’s quickfire 60 against KKR pushed him into the top five Orange Cap rankings after Match 70
Delhi Capitals signed off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign with a convincing 40-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 70 at Eden Gardens.
Batting first, DC posted an imposing 203/5 in 20 overs thanks to another explosive innings from KL Rahul, who smashed 60 off just 30 balls with six fours and four sixes. Axar Patel and David Miller chipped in with crucial runs as Delhi finished strongly in the final league game of the season.
Kolkata Knight Riders began the chase aggressively but failed to build lasting partnerships. Captain Ajinkya Rahane scored a fighting half-century, while Rovman Powell tried to keep the chase alive in the middle overs. However, Kuldeep Yadav completely changed the game with a brilliant spell, supported well by Lungi Ngidi and Mukesh Kumar as KKR were bowled out for 163.
The result had no impact on the playoff race as both teams were already eliminated before the match. Still, Delhi Capitals ended their disappointing campaign on a positive note, while KKR suffered another frustrating defeat in front of their home fans. Attention now shifts to the IPL 2026 playoffs, with RCB, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals qualifying for the knockout stage.
Orange Cap Toppers After Match 70
The Orange Cap race remains extremely close heading into the IPL 2026 playoffs. Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan continues to lead the charts after a brilliant and consistent campaign, while teammate Shubman Gill remains right behind him. Heinrich Klaasen, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan complete the top five after strong league-stage performances. KL Rahul’s quickfire 60 against KKR also helped him move closer to the leading pack in the final standings after Match 70.
Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 638 runs
Shubman Gill (GT) – 616 runs
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) – 606 runs
KL Rahul (DC) – 593 runs
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) – 583 runs
Purple Cap Toppers After Match 70
Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains the Purple Cap holder after another outstanding IPL season with the ball. Kagiso Rabada continues to stay close behind after leading Gujarat Titans’ bowling attack impressively throughout the league stage. Eshan Malinga, Anshul Kamboj and Jofra Archer are also among the top wicket-takers heading into the playoffs. Kuldeep Yadav’s three-wicket haul against KKR further improved his tally in Delhi Capitals’ final match of IPL 2026.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) – 24 wickets
Kagiso Rabada (GT) – 24 wickets
Jofra Archer (RR) – 21 wickets
Anshul Kamboj (CSK) – 21 wickets
Rashid Khan (GT) – 19 wickets