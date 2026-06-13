FIFA World Cup 2026: England Recover Stolen Gears, Two Suspects Arrested Following Kansas City Heist

Most of England's stolen training gear has been recovered
Kansas police have arrested two individuals in connection with the theft
No game-critical equipment or elite personalized boots were lost in the transit security breach
The vast majority of England’s stolen training equipment has been recovered, ensuring Thomas Tuchel’s squad faces no significant disruption ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The relief follows a security breach reported on Friday night, where vehicles transporting team gear to the Swope Soccer Village base in Kansas City were broken into during transit.
England’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup took an unexpected turn on the eve of their arrival in Kansas City due to the incident.
Reports indicated that multiple vehicles were broken into while in transit, resulting in the theft of various items, including footwear.
The incident prompted an immediate investigation by local law enforcement. A spokesman for the Kansas Police stated prior to the recovery efforts: "We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening. The investigation is ongoing."
The security lapse raised immediate concerns regarding the logistical readiness of Thomas Tuchel’s side, particularly given the specialized nature of professional football equipment. Former England defender Phil Jagielka emphasized the potential disruption, noting the preparation required for elite gear:
"We have plenty of pairs of boots throughout the season, but for the tournament a lot of them will have them personalised. A lot of them may have their own special insoles. Then you could choose whether to have the flag, your initials, your kids' [names], nicknames... All this would have been done months in advance."
Fortunately, the disruption was mitigated quickly. Sources confirmed that the majority of the stolen gear has since been recovered. Crucially, while some boots were taken, the haul did not include elite-level match boots, and nothing deemed "game-critical" was lost.
In a significant follow-up to the investigation, it is understood that two arrests have been made in connection with the incident. As the situation stabilizes, Tuchel and his squad are set to arrive in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon, with their first full training session scheduled for Sunday. This recovery ensures the team remains on track for their tournament opener against Croatia, scheduled for Wednesday.