England Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Last 32: Three Lions Take On Spirited Leopards At Atlanta Stadium

Hello and welcome to today's first Round of 32 fixture at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as England aims to advance further in their quest to secure the title as they face DR Congo at the Atlanta Stadium. The Three Lions are expected to dominate the game, yet one should not completely dismiss Congo, especially in a tournament known for its numerous surprises and last-minute victories. England secured the top position in their group, whereas Congo progressed to the knockout stage as one of the eight highest-ranked third-placed teams. Earlier, Congo managed to draw with Portugal. Follow live score, lineups, stats, and other updates from the ENG vs COD, Round of 32 match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be played at Atlanta Stadium

LIVE UPDATES