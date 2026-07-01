England Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Last 32: Three Lions Take On Spirited Leopards At Atlanta Stadium

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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England Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Follow live score, lineups, stats, and other updates from the ENG vs COD, Round of 32 match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be played at Atlanta Stadium

England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Images
England vs DR Congo live score: ENG take on COD at the Atlanta Stadium. AP Photo
Hello and welcome to today's first Round of 32 fixture at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as England aims to advance further in their quest to secure the title as they face DR Congo at the Atlanta Stadium. The Three Lions are expected to dominate the game, yet one should not completely dismiss Congo, especially in a tournament known for its numerous surprises and last-minute victories. England secured the top position in their group, whereas Congo progressed to the knockout stage as one of the eight highest-ranked third-placed teams. Earlier, Congo managed to draw with Portugal. Follow live score, lineups, stats, and other updates from the ENG vs COD, Round of 32 match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be played at Atlanta Stadium
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England Vs DR Congo LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

England

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona on loan from Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

DR Congo

Goalkeepers: Matthieu Epolo (Standard Liege), Timothy Fayulu (Noah), Lionel ‌Mpasi (Le Havre).

Defenders: Dylan Batubinsika (Larisa), Rocky ⁠Bushiri (Hibernian), Gedeon Kalulu (Aris Limassol), Steve Kapuadi (Widzew Lodz), Joris Kayembe (Racing Genk), Arthur ⁠Masuaku (Racing Lens), Chancel Mbemba (Lille), Axel Tuanzebe (Burnley), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham United).

Midfielders: Theo Bongonda (Spartak Moscow), Brian Cipenga (Castellon), Meshack ‌Elia (Alanyaspor), Gael Kakuta (Larisa), Edo ​Kayembe (Watford), Nathanael Mbuku (Montpellier), Samuel Moutoussamy (Atromitos), Ngal’ayel ‌Mukau (Lille), Charles Pickel (Espanyol), Noah Sadiki (Sunderland).

Forwards: Cedric ​Bakambu (Real Betis), Simon Banza (Al Jazira), Fiston Mayele (Pyramids), Yoane Wissa (Newcastle United).

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