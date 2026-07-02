Portugal Vs Croatia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo In Focus As A Selecao Face Vatreni In Round Of 32

Portugal vs Croatia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates from the POR vs CRO Round of 32 clash on Friday, 3 July, at BMO Field, currently known as Toronto Stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash between Portugal and Croatia at BMO Field, currently known as Toronto Stadium for the tournament, on Friday, 3 July. Portugal enter the knockout stage after finishing second in Group K behind Colombia, while Croatia also advanced as Group L runners-up behind England. Cristiano Ronaldo's Selecao are chasing their first-ever World Cup title but face a stern test against a Croatia side that have reached the last two World Cup podiums. Portugal hold the edge in the head-to-head record and are unbeaten in their last eight matches, while the Vatreni arrive full of belief after back-to-back wins secured their place in the last 32. Stay tuned for live score updates and all the action as a place in the Round of 16 goes on the line. Follow Portugal vs Croatia live updates.

LIVE UPDATES