IND Vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer-led India Seek Change In Fortunes Against Zimbabwe In Harare

IND vs ZIM 1st T20I LIVE Score: Following a challenging tour of England, where they suffered a 4-0 defeat in a five-match T20 series, Shreyas Iyer's Indian team embarks on its tour of Zimbabwe with significant interest surrounding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The young player had the opportunity to participate in three matches against England, scoring 15, 13, and 14, before being replaced by Sanju Samson. With Samson not included in the squad for the Zimbabwe tour, Sooryavanshi is set to return to the playing eleven, taking his place at the top of the batting order. Check all the live scores and updates for the 1st IND vs ZIM T20I match right here

LIVE UPDATES

23 Jul 2026, 03:33:08 pm IST India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, 1st T20I: H2H Total matches: 14

India won: 11

Zimbabwe won: 3

Tie: 0

No Result: 0