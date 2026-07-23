IND Vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer-led India Seek Change In Fortunes Against Zimbabwe In Harare

India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer's India take on Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe in the first T20I at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Check IND vs ZIM play-by-play updates and scores, right here
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dropped for Sanju Samson in the 5th India vs England T20I in Southampton. X/BCCI
IND vs ZIM 1st T20I LIVE Score: Following a challenging tour of England, where they suffered a 4-0 defeat in a five-match T20 series, Shreyas Iyer's Indian team embarks on its tour of Zimbabwe with significant interest surrounding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The young player had the opportunity to participate in three matches against England, scoring 15, 13, and 14, before being replaced by Sanju Samson. With Samson not included in the squad for the Zimbabwe tour, Sooryavanshi is set to return to the playing eleven, taking his place at the top of the batting order. Check all the live scores and updates for the 1st IND vs ZIM T20I match right here
LIVE UPDATES
India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, 1st T20I: H2H
Total matches: 14
India won: 11
Zimbabwe won: 3
Tie: 0
No Result: 0
India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Squads
Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani, Ben Curran, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Newman Nyamhuri