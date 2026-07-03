Europe Fills Gaps Left by US Troop Pullback Ahead of NATO Summit

European allies replace most US military shortfalls under the NATO Force Model.
NATO members strengthen defence readiness ahead of the July leaders' summit.
Europe reviews military capabilities after US shifts focus towards the Indo-Pacific.
European partners have addressed most of the shortfalls resulting from Washington's move to scale back emergency military deployments, according to AP, as reported by Associate Press. The alliance's supreme commander, US Gen. Alex Grynkewich, shared the update on Friday.
"In a matter of weeks, European Allies have largely filled the gaps left by US reductions to the Nato Force Model," Grynkewich said to AP.
This development arrives shortly before US President Donald Trump meets with fellow leaders at a July 7-8 summit in Turkey, where force planning will be high on the agenda. Washington had indicated on June 3 that it planned to halt the provision of various assets to Europe, including an aircraft carrier, aerial refuelling aircraft, support vessels and numerous fighter jets.
Allies Scramble Inventories
US defence officials surprised many partners by announcing a reduction in contributions to prioritize emerging dangers in other regions, particularly concerning China within the Indo-Pacific.
In response, Canadian and European members reviewed their stockpiles to determine what they could supply in the event of an attack. For instance, the UK elevated the emergency readiness status of F35 fighter aircraft alongside a second aircraft carrier.
Grynkewich urged European nations to make more equipment available while also initiating backup planning in case of an attack against Europe.
"And in those few areas where they haven't, where they do not currently have a like capability to replace, we are looking at alternate capabilities with matching effect," Grynkewich said to AP, providing no further details.
The Force Model
The alliance relies on the NATO Force Model as its primary strategy to ensure troops from its 32 member states are available during peacetime, emergencies or active warfare. This framework dictates the specific military resources available to commanders across the initial six months of any engagement.
"This is not about where forces and assets are currently located," Rutte said to AP last month. "It's about who would do what if our defence plans were activated. So, let's say in case of an Article 5 situation."
The organization's founding treaty includes a collective security pledge under Article 5, which treats an assault on a single member as an attack against the entire 32-nation bloc. While the agreement does not explicitly mandate armed assistance, it is highly probable that numerous allies would step in.