CJP Backs ‘Legal Cockroaches’ Protest Against BCI Chief Over NALSAR Row

The Cockroach Janta Party has announced a protest against Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Mishra over the continuing dispute involving NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad.
Party chief spokesperson Saurav Das said “legal cockroaches” would gather at 10 am on Thursday, August 20, to seek Mishra's resignation. He described the proposed demonstration as a peaceful protest, as Hindustan Times reported.
Das said the protest had been called by the All India Young Advocates Association and that he backed demonstrations aimed at seeking accountability from public office-holders.
The dispute follows the BCI's decision to temporarily stop enrolments at NALSAR for the 2026 academic session. Das also cited the Bombay Bar Association's demand for Mishra's resignation on Tuesday, amid the criticism over the council's decision.
The BCI's action has led to questions over its regulatory role and its handling of the affairs of legal education institutions.