Who Is Manan Kumar Mishra? Bar Council Chair At Centre Of CJP's 'Isteefa Do' Post, NALSAR Row

The Cockroach Janta Party has demanded BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra's resignation following a controversy involving NALSAR University students.
The BCI briefly halted enrolment of NALSAR's entire 2026 graduating batch after students objected to CJI Surya Kant being invited as convocation chief guest.
The order was revoked within hours, with Mishra later saying the BCI and students shared the same goal of protecting young people's interests.
Nearly a month after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called off its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the satire-based political outfit has found a new target: Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra.
The latest controversy centres on the BCI's action against the graduating batch of Hyderabad's NALSAR University of Law following a dispute over the university's decision to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as the chief guest at its convocation.
Who Is Manan Kumar Mishra?
Mishra is a senior advocate, BCI chairman and BJP-nominated Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar. He is originally from Gopalganj and studied at Rajendra College in Chapra before completing his LLB at Patna Law College.
He began practising law at the Gopalganj Civil Court before moving to the Patna High Court in 1982 and subsequently becoming a senior advocate in the Supreme Court.
Mishra has headed the BCI since November 2014 and was re-elected chairman for a seventh consecutive term in 2025. The BCI chairman serves a two-year term.
What Triggered The NALSAR Controversy?
The controversy began after students at NALSAR raised objections to the university inviting CJI Surya Kant as chief guest for its convocation.
According to media reports, students had cited remarks made by Kant in July while hearing a petition alleging police excesses against protesters in New Delhi. When lawyers sought to present video evidence, Kant reportedly said the court was not interested in viewing it and asked the petitioners not to waste the court's time.
Around 450 NALSAR students reportedly supported a request asking the university to reconsider the invitation.
The dispute escalated when the BCI temporarily halted the enrolment of NALSAR's entire 2026 graduating batch.
The move immediately drew criticism, including from the CJP.
Why Is CJP Demanding Mishra's Resignation?
Following the BCI's decision, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and spokesperson Saurav Das criticised the action on social media.
Das described the order as "grossly disproportionate" and warned that law students, advocates and senior lawyers could launch a nationwide protest if Mishra did not withdraw it.
"Time for Manan Mishra isteefa do?" He said.
However, the confrontation was short-lived.
Mishra's order was revoked within hours following widespread criticism. On Friday, he issued a clarification and said the BCI's objective was aligned with that of the students and the CJP — protecting the interests of young people.
Speaking to ANI, Mishra said the BCI wanted to communicate with Dipke and Das and stressed that "our interests are the same, to protect the rights of the students."
The episode has nevertheless put the BCI chairman in the spotlight and given the CJP a new target after its earlier campaign against Pradhan.
Whether the satire party escalates its demand for Mishra's resignation or announces another protest will depend on how the dispute develops in the coming days.