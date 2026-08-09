NALSAR Students Oppose CJI Surya Kant As Convocation Guest Over Protest Remarks

Around 380 students from NALSAR in Hyderabad signed a representation opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as the convocation chief guest.
The objection stems from CJI Surya Kant's remarks dismissing pleas to review videos of alleged police excesses against NEET protesters in New Delhi.
Students argued that receiving degrees from a dignitary dismissive of police brutality contradicts the constitutional values taught at NALSAR.
NALSAR students want a new convocation guest as a section of scholars at the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research urged administrators to drop Chief Justice of India Surya Kant over his recent comments on the New Delhi NEET protests. While the university has not finalized a date or officially confirmed the invitation, the Hindu reported, students said inviting the Chief Justice of India remains a traditional custom.
Remarks Trigger Student Backlash
The issue gained traction on campus after students expressed solidarity with those protesting over the NEET issue and with the CJP and educationist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. On July 20, several NALSAR students observed a one-meal fast as a mark of solidarity. Two days later, a Bench headed by Kant declined to initiate suo motu proceedings over alleged police excesses against protesters.
Kant dismissed the video evidence. During the proceedings, he said, "We are not interested in videos. We don’t have time to watch them," and, "Don’t waste our time, and don’t waste your time." These statements quickly went viral online.
Triggered by the remarks, the graduating 2026 batch emailed the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, faculty, and administration on July 23 to demand a new guest. Nearly 70 students signed the appeal. This group included members of the Students Bar Council.
Constitutional rights and legal ethics drove the objection. Accepting degrees from a figure who seemingly dismissed police brutality contradicted their training, students said.
Campus Support and Logistics
The representation subsequently received support from students across several junior batches. By July 25, students from the 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030 and 2031 batches, together numbering around 380, had endorsed the demand, according to students involved in the campaign.
As of August 8, administrators had not officially replied to the petition or announced a convocation date, students said. They have also failed to confirm if Kant will attend.
This delay triggers logistical chaos for the graduating batch. Although initially expected in August, event planning and volunteer mobilization have not started even as some graduates have already begun working abroad.
An August ceremony seems improbable since mid-semester examinations for several batches clash with the latter half of the month, the Hindu reported, citing anonymous university officials.
"The representation was noted and understood by the recipients of the email. However, its reconsideration remains unlikely," a university official said. The administration currently prefers to wait and watch, the official added.
Students, meanwhile, said they intend to continue seeking a response from the university. If their concerns are not addressed, they said they would consider holding a protest after giving the administration a week’s notice.