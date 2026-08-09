Israel Cancels Military Leave Amid Signs Of Possible Fresh Strike On Iran

Israel cancels military leave amid reports of possible unilateral action against Iran.
US officials seek de-escalation as Washington and Israel pursue increasingly divergent strategies.
Iran threatens retaliation as Israel faces concerns over strained air-defence capabilities.
Israel has cancelled military leave for its troops amid reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is preparing for possible military action against Iran, Israeli Channel 13 reported. The move comes as Washington seeks to de-escalate tensions, highlighting a widening gap between the US and Israeli approaches to the conflict.
Meanwhile, US Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper arrived in Israel to hold talks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and other senior military officials. His visit comes as the US maintains a high state of readiness across the Middle East.
Preparations For Solo War
The cancellation of military leave has drawn attention because Israel took a similar step on February 26, shortly before launching strikes against a compound linked to Iran's Supreme Leader. Moneycontrol reported that Israel has authorised operations targeting senior Iranian government and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) figures.
The IDF had informed Cooper that Israel did not require US approval or support to launch another war against Iran, Israeli Channel 13 reported. The broadcaster reported that the IDF told Cooper, "We are currently making preparations to start the war."
Diverging US Israel Strategies
Washington is looking for a way to de-escalate the conflict. US Gen. Dan Caine is seeking an "off ramp", assessing that airpower alone would not be sufficient to defeat Iran, Moneycontrol reported.
However, Israeli leaders have concluded that US diplomacy has reached a dead end and Iran has withstood the pressure campaign. Meanwhile, Tehran is pressing the US over conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has demanded an end to US military action, sanctions and compensation for wartime damage.
Defenses Strained Election Looms
Netanyahu faces a crucial political period ahead of Israel's October elections. A successful military operation against Iran could strengthen his position, though an independent campaign could expose the limits of its ability to sustain a prolonged conflict without US support.
Iran has previously threatened to target Israel's Haifa refinery and Tel Aviv if Israel launches another attack. Israeli air-defence capabilities could face severe pressure if Tehran responds with another large-scale missile barrage. Critically low interceptor stocks have added to concerns over Israel's ability to absorb a sustained Iranian retaliation.