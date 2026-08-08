Who Is Gen Dan Caine? The US General At The Centre Of Trump’s Iran Strategy

Caine is not the architect of Trump’s Iran policy, nor does he directly command US forces conducting operations. His job is to advise civilian leaders on the military options available, their risks and the capabilities required to carry them out. That means assessing what American forces can accomplish, what resources an operation would require and what risks could follow. As the war has continued, those calculations have become harder, with questions over air-defence interceptors, the protection of US forces and the ability to sustain another major round of attacks.