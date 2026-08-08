Jharkhand Govt Meets Devendra Nath Mahto Over JPSC Paper Leak

Jharkhand ministers Sudivya Kumar, Dipika Pandey Singh, Chamra Linda, and Sanjay Prasad Yadav met the student delegation in Ranchi.
The talks occurred on the seventh day of a hunger strike by student leader Devendra Nath Mahto over alleged JPSC paper leaks.
Protesting job aspirants are demanding an independent probe by the CBI or retired high court judges and the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Exam.
The Jharkhand government on Saturday met a faction of protesting job aspirants led by Devendra Nath Mahto at the state guest house, PTI reported. The meeting began as Mahto's hunger strike over the issue entered its seventh day.
The state capital has witnessed massive protests over the past two weeks regarding alleged examination paper leaks. State ministers Sudivya Kumar, Dipika Pandey Singh, Chamra Linda and Sanjay Prasad Yadav met with the student delegation to resolve the standoff, PTI reported.
Demands, Health Concerns
The protesters are seeking an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state. The state government had previously held talks with a 10-member student delegation on Friday, August 7, 2026.
The eight-member delegation meeting the ministers comprises Rama Avatar Mahto, Chandan Kumar, Dinbandhu Mandal, Bimal Kumar, Puja Kumari, Prem Kumar, Ravi Shankar and Amit Kumar Sharma.
"We have been demanding immediate cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination, and all exams conducted by that agency," Mahto, a Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha leader, told PTI. He said since the students have been protesting peacefully for over two weeks, the state government should fulfil their demands immediately.
"They should not procrastinate on it. How the government responds to the demands will be interesting to see. If the government had fulfilled the demands on Friday after the talks they held with the 10-member delegation of students, there would be no need for the meeting today, because our demands are almost the same," Mahto said.
Mahto also warned about his deteriorating physical condition. "My health condition is deteriorating day by day. Blood pressure and sugar levels are dropping. The doctor informed me about a chest infection and advised hospital admission. If these conditions continue, it will be dangerous for me. I am only able to listen, think, and speak slowly," he added.
Investigation and Irregularities
Police have arrested 19 people so far in connection with the exam irregularities. Investigators have questioned former JPSC chairman L Khiangte four times since July 28.
An official CID investigation, registered as Case No. 16/2026, led to the arrests. Police arrested the JPSC Deputy Controller of Examinations and executives of TDPL, the outsourced agency, for systematic data manipulation.
Public outrage intensified after the JPSC declared the results on July 2, 2026. Candidates alleged that question paper envelope seals were broken at multiple centres, indicating a pre-exam leak.
Leaked carbon copies of OMR sheets showed candidates passing with just 48 correct answers out of 100. The leaks also triggered allegations of seats being sold for up to Rs 40 lakh and candidates qualifying via blank OMR sheets.
Critics accused the JPSC of administrative failures. The commission published a merit list lacking signatures from constitutional members. The agency also did not release category-wise cut-off marks.