Pakistan Postpones PoK Elections In Poonch, Palandri Amid Security Concerns

Pakistan postpones August 10 polling in PoK's Poonch and Palandri districts over security concerns.
Protests have intensified over demands to abolish 12 reserved legislative seats for migrants from Jammu and Kashmir.
Internet restrictions and new media reporting rules have raised concerns during the election process.
Pakistan has postponed polling in two districts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) days before voting was scheduled to take place, citing security concerns amid unrest in the disputed region.
The election commission said on Friday that the third phase of elections, scheduled for August 10, would not be held in Poonch and Palandri as planned. “A new date and revised schedule will be announced after reviewing the situation,” it added.
The postponement comes amid protests over demands to abolish 12 seats in the local legislature reserved for people who migrated from Jammu and Kashmir. According to AFP, the movement was led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which the government banned under anti-terrorism laws.
The developments have also raised concerns over media access in the region. Pakistan's government instructed international media organisations to seek permission before reporting outside major cities after foreign news organisations covered protests and elections in PoK.
The information minister and the ministry's external media wing did not immediately respond to AFP's questions about whether the unrest in the Himalayan region had prompted the new guidelines.
AFP reported that internet restrictions had also been reported in PoK by digital monitor NetBlocks. Residents said the restrictions affected voter turnout during the first two phases of the elections.
The election commission has not announced a new date for polling in Poonch and Palandri. It said the revised schedule would be issued after reviewing the security situation.