Bullied Teen Who Killed Eight At Thai School Was ‘Interested In FBI, Guns’: Reports

Eight people were killed and 22 injured in a school shooting near Bangkok
A 14-year-old student allegedly used his grandfather's handgun in the attack
The shooting has renewed concerns over gun access and violence in Thailand
A 14-year-old student who killed eight people at a school near Bangkok on Friday had been bullied and was known to be interested in guns and the FBI, according to classmates, The Guardian reported.
The teenager killed his grandparents at their home before travelling to Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Nonthaburi province, where he opened fire on students and teachers. At least eight people were killed and 22 injured, according to Thailand's health ministry.
"He was my junior, but I had a feeling that he was a troubled kid. My group of friends who knew him said he was interested in the FBI and guns, and that he was bullied by many other students," 17-year-old student Purin Khumchoo told AFP.
"When I saw him aiming the gun at me, I thought he looked very professional, as if he had been trained for a long time," Purin said.
The suspect, a ninth-grade student, used his grandfather's handgun in the attack. He fired at least 26 rounds and was found carrying another 34 rounds of ammunition, according to the report. He later shot himself in the head and died while being taken to hospital.
Attack At School
The shooting took place at Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Bang Kruai district, on the outskirts of Bangkok.
An 18-year-old student told Reuters that he initially mistook the sound of gunfire for firecrackers or someone hitting an object.
"I didn't think it was a gun at first. There were many shots: bang, bang, bang. Then it went quiet. Then it started again," he said, as per The Guardian.
Another witness said students hid inside a classroom while gunfire came from another building before police arrived and helped them leave.
Emergency worker Kiatikhun Verapongpradith said his team found a male teacher dead on an upper floor and a female teacher with gunshot wounds. He said the suspected shooter was still alive when rescuers reached him after he had shot himself, and they attempted CPR.
Government Response
Thailand's prime minister said the attack appeared to have been planned and vowed to introduce new gun laws.
Education Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong directed ministry agencies to coordinate relief efforts and prioritise the safety of students, teachers and staff.
He also urged the public and media not to circulate sensitive images, videos or unverified information, warning that such material could affect the mental well-being of victims' families.
Seven mental-health crisis teams have been deployed to provide psychological support to those affected by the shooting.
Gun Violence
The shooting has renewed concerns over gun violence and firearm access in Thailand. The country has an estimated 10 million firearms in circulation, or roughly one for every seven people.
The attack is also the second school shooting reported in Thailand this year. In February, a 17-year-old allegedly stole a gun from police and opened fire at a public high school in southern Thailand, killing one person.