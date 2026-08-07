The Paradise Teaser: Nani Plays Fierce Tribal Leader Jadal In Srikanth Odela's Slum Rebellion Drama

The makers of The Paradise unveiled a teaser showcasing actor Nani in a gritty, blood-soaked avatar.
Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film features Nani as Jadal, a fierce tribal leader spearheading a violent slum rebellion.
The central conflict revolves around Jadal fighting against feudal lords played by Mohan Babu and Raghav Juyal for control of Paradise.
The makers of the upcoming film The Paradise released a 1-minute-42-second teaser on Thursday. Written and directed by Srikanth Odela, the Telugu film stars actor Nani as Jadal, a fierce tribal leader. The video teases with the central narrative and introduces the protagonist's gritty aesthetic.
What's inside The Paradise teaser
The movie is about a rebellion against feudal lords
The teaser opens with a voiceover asking who owns the land. This question sets up the main conflict. Jadal clashes with Mohan Babu’s Shikanja Maalik and his son, Raghav Juyal’s Vikram Maalik, in a bitter fight to control Paradise.
A woman in the teaser questions whether the government exists for feudal lords or the people. This prompts Jadal to lead the resistance.
"From this moment, whose land is this? Whose country is this?" Jadal asks his followers.
He further rallies the community to fight back. "Our oppressed race must rise in rebellion. The very black they spat on…that’s the colour of our flag. And the crow…that’s our emblem. Let’s show them what happens when the crows they spat at draw their swords," Jadal says before engaging in battle.
Chilling visuals and action
The film is set in the slums. It focuses on an oppressed community fighting back against systemic injustice.
Nani makes a striking entry during the video. He sports two plaits, a blood-soaked look, and a fierce expression.
The violence peaks in the final scene. Jadal sits atop a heap of bodies. Drenched in blood, he wards off the evil eye, performing dishti (nazar) while holding a garland of blades.
Watch The Paradise teaser here.
The Paradise marks Nani and Odela's reunion after the 2023 film Dasara. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film's music. It is backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas and co-produced by Ishan Saksena.
The Paradise is slated to hit screens on September 24. It was initially scheduled to release on March 26 and was postponed to August 21.