Jailer 2: Vidya Balan's Kantha To Challenge Rajinikanth's Tiger Muthuvel

Vidya Balan Introduced In Jailer 2

Balan struts in a blue saree paired with a black blouse, cigarette in hand. The scene is backed by Anirudh Ravichander’s music, that accentuates the dramatic appeal. Conjecture hints at Vidya Balan’s connection to Mithun Chakraborty’s character, who is reportedly set to play the principal antagonist in Jailer 2. According to earlier reports, Balan is said to portray Mithun’s eldest daughter. However, neither this character detail nor the nature of their relationship has been officially confirmed by the film’s team. The teaser does indicate that The Dirty Picture star's role could have major ramifications in the sequel.