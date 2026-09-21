Jailer 2: Vidya Balan's Kantha To Challenge Rajinikanth's Tiger Muthuvel

Jailer 2 has dropped an introduction video for Vidya Balan's Kantha.
Balan showcases a formidable avatar in Nelson's sequel that is led by Rajinikanth.
Jailer 2 releases on October 15.
Nelson's Jailer 2 has dropped a new look of its latest entrant to an ensemble led by Rajinikanth. After the introductions of SJ Suryah as Bodhi and Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep, the makers have now released Vidya Balan first-look teaser as Kantha. She will clash with Rajinikanth in the much-hyped sequel. Balan makes her Tamil debut in Jailer 2.
Vidya Balan Introduced In Jailer 2
Balan struts in a blue saree paired with a black blouse, cigarette in hand. The scene is backed by Anirudh Ravichander’s music, that accentuates the dramatic appeal. Conjecture hints at Vidya Balan’s connection to Mithun Chakraborty’s character, who is reportedly set to play the principal antagonist in Jailer 2. According to earlier reports, Balan is said to portray Mithun’s eldest daughter. However, neither this character detail nor the nature of their relationship has been officially confirmed by the film’s team. The teaser does indicate that The Dirty Picture star's role could have major ramifications in the sequel.
Nelson Dilipkumar has written and directed Jailer 2. The film is a sequel to Jailer, which released in 2023 and became a major box-office success. Jailer trailed a police officer who disappears while investigating a ruthless idol smuggler. When the police force doesn’t do enough to help his son, Muthuvel, a former jailer, returns to his old ways to avenge his family and keep them safe. The film culminates in a confrontation, with a heartbroken Muthuvel pushed to make a tough choice. The second film is expected to pick up where the first film left off.
Also featuring Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa — who return in their respective roles from the first instalment of the franchise — Jailer 2 is slated for a theatrical release on October 15. The release is set to coincide with the Dussehra festive weekend. Jailer 2 shooting began on 10 March 2025 in Chennai and had subsequent schedules in Palakkad and Goa,