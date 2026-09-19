Atlee Says Vijay Urged Him To Accept Jawan After Shah Rukh Khan Approached Him

Atlee Vijay's Jawan story recalls crucial advice before Shah Rukh Khan collaboration.
Atlee credited Vijay's support across three successful Tamil film collaborations.
Baththa audio launch also addressed recent Vijay Sethupathi social-media speculation.
Atlee Vijay's Jawan revelations have shed light on a crucial decision in the filmmaker's career. Speaking at the audio launch of Vijay Sethupathi's Baththa in Chennai, Atlee recalled how Vijay encouraged him to accept Shah Rukh Khan's offer to direct Jawan, despite his concerns about taking on a Hindi film with one of Bollywood's biggest stars.
Atlee recalls Vijay's advice on Jawan
Atlee said Vijay had told him not to worry about how he would handle the project and to take the opportunity. The advice was described by Atlee as a turning point, with the filmmaker saying his career changed after he went ahead with Jawan.
Atlee also credited Vijay for supporting him after Raja Rani brought him wider recognition. Their professional association continued through Theri, Mersal and Bigil. Atlee acknowledged his own hard work but said Vijay's backing had been an important part of his journey.
He also addressed suggestions that his frequent references to Vijay could be linked to hopes of collaborating with him again. Atlee said Vijay would remain his brother regardless of his current political position.
Atlee Speaks about Vijay's Political Journey
Atlee also discussed Vijay's transition from actor to politician. He said he believed Vijay’s entry into politics had increased political interest among younger people, while stressing that individuals should think for themselves and understand what they believe is right for society. His comments were made at a time when Vijay's political career has become a major part of public discussion.
The filmmaker also addressed social-media speculation surrounding Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. Amid online interpretations of Sethupathi's recent remarks, Atlee urged people not to rely on indirect statements or online narratives and said issues should be addressed directly. The Indian Express reported that his comments were made amid speculation about an alleged rift between the two actors.
Vijay Sethupathi talks about vijay
At the same event, Vijay Sethupathi spoke warmly about Vijay and recalled an interaction involving Vijay's son Jason Sanjay. Sethupathi said he had wished Jason on his birthday and was surprised when Vijay personally called to thank him.
He also recalled being told that Jason had sent him a hug through actor Rohan. The remarks came amid online discussion around Sethupathi's earlier comments, although he had not named Vijay in those remarks.
Meanwhile, Baththa, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, marks Vijay Sethupathi’s third collaboration with the filmmaker after Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakathi. Lijomol Jose also stars in the film. Baththa is scheduled to reach theatres on October 1, 2026.