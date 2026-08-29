Nagarjuna's 100th film King100 Drops First Look

Nagarjuna's 100th film is coming in Christmas.
King100 has shared a first look video.
King100 clashes with Shah Rukh Khan's King.
Nagarjuna's 100th film arrives with huge expectations. King100 has unveiled a first glimpse video on the occasion of the Telugu superstar's 67th birthday.
The glimpse opens with Nagarjuna’s character sharing his philosophy about money, power and identity. The teaser basically suggests a rags-to-riches trajectory.
King100 First Glimpse Video
He says, “There are two types of people in this world. Those who have money and those who don’t. When I had no money, they called me a loser. When I had money, they called me a King. But this identity is more powerful than money. To uphold this identity, I have to keep running.”
The glimpse wraps with the official title reveal and the message “Long Live The King,”anointing the announcement a birthday celebration as much as a first look at Nagarjuna’s 100th film.
Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Make way for the KING He is here to REIGN with all his STYLE, SWAG & CHARISMA".
King100 Cast, Crew Details
King100 heralds the on-screen reunion of Nagarjuna and Tabu after 28 years. The duo first collaborated in the 1996 Telugu film Ninne Pelladatha. They later worked together in Aavida Maa Aavide (1998) and Sisindri (1999).
King100 is written and directed by R.A. Karthik and produced by Annapurna Studios. Raja Mahadhevan handles cinematography, while Sathees Kumar N is in charge of production design and Navin Nooli serves as editor.
The film’s action has been choreographed by Venkat, Prithivi, Nabakanth, Real Sathish and Dinesh Kasi, while costumes are designed by Poorva, Rajini, Tanya and Bhramma. Nagarjuna's King100, will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film King. The film will also arrive in theatres around the same time as Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three and Jumanji: Open World. It's a packed window.
Regarding the clash with Khan's King, Nagarjuna told Rediff, "Christmas has always been an auspicious time for my films. There is enough room for two Kings during the festive season."