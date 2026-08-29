Irumudi Box Office Day 8: Ravi Teja’s Film Crosses ₹100 Crore With 40% Jump

Irumudi crosses ₹101.85 crore India net after eight days in theatres.
Ravi Teja’s film earned ₹9.70 crore with a 40.6% Friday jump.
Irumudi worldwide box office collection has reached ₹136.70 crore so far.
Irumudi's box office collections have crossed a major milestone, with Ravi Teja’s film entering the ₹100 crore India net club on its eighth day in theatres. The action drama earned ₹9.70 crore net on its second Friday, marking a 40.6% rise from its ₹6.90 crore collection on Day 7.
According to Sacnilk, the film’s India net collection now stands at ₹101.85 crore. Its India gross has reached ₹118.20 crore, while the worldwide gross stands at ₹136.70 crore after eight days.
Irumudi box office collection sees strong Day 8 jump
The film closed its first week with ₹92.15 crore net in India before slowing down on Day 7. However, the start of its second weekend brought a strong turnaround, with Day 8 collections rising sharply.
Irumudi was screened across 2,516 shows on Friday and recorded an overall occupancy of 66.3%. The Telugu version continued to drive almost the entire domestic business, earning ₹9.69 crore net across 2,483 shows.
Night shows recorded the highest Telugu occupancy at 77.92%, followed by evening shows at 71.77%. The Tamil version contributed ₹1 lakh from 33 shows.
Irumudi worldwide collection reaches ₹136.70 crore
Overseas, the film added ₹75 lakh on Day 8, taking its international gross total to ₹18.50 crore. Combined with its ₹118.20 crore India gross, the film’s worldwide collection has now reached ₹136.70 crore.
The numbers are particularly notable given the competition from Yash’s Toxic, along with other releases including Hi and Once More.
Ravi Teja’s Irumudi enters second weekend
Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi stars Ravi Teja alongside Saikumar, Ajay Ghosh, Nakshatra and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The film follows an alcohol-dependent father with a troubled past who takes Ayyappa Deeksha at his daughter’s request.
With the ₹100 crore India net milestone now behind it, Irumudi heads into its second weekend with renewed momentum.