Jana Nayagan: H Vinoth Reveals Why Vijay’s Massive Set Was Not Demolished After Shoot

Jana Nayagan used the massive set for around 95 per cent of filming.
H Vinoth said KVN Productions chose to preserve the elaborate infrastructure.
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan set could now benefit smaller Tamil film productions.
A massive film set built for Jana Nayagan has been given an unusual second life. Director H Vinoth has revealed that the makers chose not to dismantle the elaborate structure after filming, hoping it could be used by other filmmakers instead. The decision was driven by the high cost of constructing large sets from scratch.
Jana Nayagan set to help other filmmakers
According to Vinoth, around 95 per cent of Jana Nayagan was filmed on the same set. It was designed to accommodate a wide range of sequences, including dialogue scenes, songs and action portions.
The director explained that the team had considered how the infrastructure could remain useful after their own production was completed. It was ultimately decided that the set would be left intact so other films could make use of it.
The decision was also supported by producer Venkat K Narayana. Vinoth revealed in an interaction with Cineulagam that KVN Productions had specifically instructed the team not to dismantle the structure.
For smaller productions in particular, the move could offer a practical alternative to spending large amounts on constructing sets for individual projects.
Vijay’s film used the set extensively
Despite the story taking Vijay’s character to different parts of the world, the set was versatile enough to represent several locations. Vinoth revealed that important sequences, including the villain’s introduction and the interval block, were filmed there.
The set reportedly took months to construct and was repeatedly altered to suit different sections of the film. Its scale allowed the production to shoot a substantial portion of the film in one controlled environment.
Vinoth said the intention was for the set to become useful beyond Jana Nayagan, rather than being discarded once the cameras stopped rolling. He added that the team wanted the infrastructure to benefit many other films.
Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay’s final acting project before he shifts his focus towards politics.