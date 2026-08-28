Selena Gomez Pushes Back Against ‘Frivolous’ Fraud Claims Over Wondermind Business

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Her lawyer has asked for the case against the singer and actor to be dismissed, calling the allegations vague and without merit.

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Selena Gomez Pushes Back Against Wondermind Fraud Claims Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Selena Gomez denies allegations linked to nearly $1.2 million in investments.

  • Lawyer Matthew Rosengart calls the Wondermind claims meritless and contradictory.

  • Crisis PR expert Lauren Beeching discusses risks of celebrity family businesses.

Selena Gomez is pushing back against fraud claims brought by investors in Wondermind, the mental health platform she co-founded with her mother, Mandy Teefey. Five investors allege they were defrauded of nearly $1.2 million after claiming Gomez was expected to play an active role in building the company.

Selena Gomez denies Wondermind allegations

The investors allege they were led to believe that Gomez would use her considerable public profile and social media reach to help develop Wondermind as its head of marketing.

Gomez’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, has strongly disputed that account. In a legal filing, the allegations against his client were described as “vague, generalised and contradictory”. He also argued that Gomez had never agreed to manage Wondermind or make the commitments alleged by the investors.

Rosengart further characterised the claims as “meritless if not frivolous” and said legal options, including possible sanctions against the plaintiffs, were being explored on Gomez’s behalf.

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The case also puts renewed attention on Gomez’s business relationship with her mother and the other Wondermind co-founder. The platform was launched five years ago with a focus on mental health.

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What the Wondermind lawsuit means for Gomez

Crisis PR commentator Lauren Beeching, founder of Honest London, told BBC that celebrity businesses involving close family members can carry additional risks because personal relationships and professional responsibilities can become difficult to separate.

According to Beeching, stronger structures should be put in place when relatives enter business together, including clearly defined responsibilities and independent oversight. She also warned that a family relationship should not substitute for proper corporate governance.

Despite the negative headlines, Beeching believes the allegations may not cause lasting damage to Gomez’s reputation. She said the story would attract attention because of Gomez’s fame but questioned whether it would matter much to her core audience.

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The dispute comes as Gomez prepares for the next chapter of Only Murders in the Building, with the upcoming sixth season moving its central mystery to London.

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