ENG Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Agha’s Stunning Catch, Abbas’ Four Wickets Headline Pakistan’s Fightback On Day 1
Pakistan produced a much-improved bowling performance at Lord’s as Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Ali exploited the overcast conditions to reduce England to 248/9 on a rain-shortened opening day of the second Test. After play began at 12.20pm, Abbas struck early to dismiss Emilio Gay, Ben Duckett and Joe Root as England slipped to 36/3, while Ali bowled Harry Brook with the delivery of the day. Jordan Cox (55) and Jamie Smith (61) then steadied England with a 67-run stand before Salman Ali Agha produced a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Cox. Ali struck twice in three balls to remove Smith and Ollie Robinson, while Abbas claimed his fourth wicket by bowling Jofra Archer. Gus Atkinson remained unbeaten on 34 with Josh Tongue on one when bad light ended play, with Abbas finishing 4/56 and Ali 3/67.
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