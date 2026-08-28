ENG Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Agha’s Stunning Catch, Abbas’ Four Wickets Headline Pakistan’s Fightback On Day 1

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Pakistan produced a much-improved bowling performance at Lord’s as Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Ali exploited the overcast conditions to reduce England to 248/9 on a rain-shortened opening day of the second Test. After play began at 12.20pm, Abbas struck early to dismiss Emilio Gay, Ben Duckett and Joe Root as England slipped to 36/3, while Ali bowled Harry Brook with the delivery of the day. Jordan Cox (55) and Jamie Smith (61) then steadied England with a 67-run stand before Salman Ali Agha produced a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Cox. Ali struck twice in three balls to remove Smith and Ollie Robinson, while Abbas claimed his fourth wicket by bowling Jofra Archer. Gus Atkinson remained unbeaten on 34 with Josh Tongue on one when bad light ended play, with Abbas finishing 4/56 and Ali 3/67.

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England vs Pakistan Cricket 2nd test day 1 highlights-Mohammad Abbas
Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas bowls a delivery during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan Cricket 2nd test day 1 highlights-Allahudien Paleker
Umpire Allahudien Paleker takes an ambient light reading as low light interrupts play during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan Cricket 2nd test day 1 highlights-Mohammad Ali
Pakistan's Mohammad Ali, right, celebrates with a teammate the wicket of England's Jamie Smith during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan Cricket 2nd test day 1 highlights-Pakistans Salman Agha
Pakistan's Salman Agha, second right, is congratulated by teammates for taking a catch to dismiss England's Jordan Cox during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan Cricket 2nd test day 1 highlights-Jamie Smith
England's Jamie Smith plays a shot during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan Cricket 2nd test day 1 highlights-Jordan Cox
England's Jordan Cox celebrates his fifty runs during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan Cricket 2nd test day 1 highlights-Englands captain Joe Root
England's captain Joe Root, third from left, watches the play from a balcony during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan Cricket 2nd test day 1 highlights-Dan Lawrence
Pakistan's players react as England's Dan Lawrence misses a shot during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan Cricket 2nd test day 1 highlights-Babar Azam
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam runs to field a shot during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan Cricket 2nd test day 1 highlights-Mohammad Ali
Pakistan's Mohammad Ali bowls a delivery during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan Cricket 2nd test day 1 highlights-Mohammad Abbas
Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas appeals successfully for the wicket of England's Ben Duckett, standing behind him, during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

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