Why Neha Bora’s Remarks On The Army Have Sparked Controversy

Neha Bora’s remarks on alleged inequality between Army officers and Other Ranks (ORs) have sparked a debate on military hierarchy.
Bora claimed that separate facilities and arrangements for different ranks reflected a form of “graded inequality” within the armed forces.
Several users criticised her remarks, arguing that rank-based distinctions are part of organisational structures in the Army and other workplaces.
All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora’s unsubstantial allegation on the Indian Army's rank system have sparked fresh row with people accusing her of misrepresenting military hierarchy and questioning her comments on the armed forces.
In a recent interaction, Bora claimed that there was a “graded inequality” between Army officers and Other Ranks (ORs), pointing to differences in residential facilities, swimming pool access, housing arrangements and mess systems.
“There’s a very graded inequality between army officers and ORs (Other Ranked Officials) in the army. The residential complexes of the army officers are separate. The swimming pools timings are also separate. Housing complexes are different, mess lines are different. So there’s a proper segregation that happens in the army,” Bora said.
Her remarks drew criticism from several users on X, who argued that military organisations operate on a defined rank-based structure and that similar distinctions exist in other professional settings.
An X account with name Retired Air Force officer Flt Lt Anoop Verma, accused Bora of spreading misinformation about the armed forces.
One user, Kabeera, compared the Army hierarchy with corporate workplaces, writing, “In a corporate job, manager has a cabin, other employees have cubicles, manager’s boss have bigger cabins! The chairman has a whole floor for himself!! What this have to do with army! It happens every based on ranks and position!”
Bora’s comments on patriotism and jingoism also drew severe backlash with people questioning her views on nationalism and the armed forces.
Speaking about her family background, she had said, “My family is like a lot of north-Indian middle-class families, BJP supporting family. My father is also in Army so this patriotism is a very big thing and jingoism is equal to patriotism in my home.”
One X user, Aditi, questioned the public attention given to Bora’s comments, writing, “Neha Bora is again making headlines and this time it’s Indian Army. Denigrating our armed forces should be a punishable offence. The sheer enthusiasm for giving a platform to figures like Neha Bora, regardless of what they spew, is becoming deeply corrosive.”
Another user, Bala, alleged that she was using her Army background to make “irresponsible and inflammatory claims” about the institution.
Bora had earlier spoken about her strained relationship with her father, saying in an interview that they had not spoken for nearly 10 years due to ideological differences.