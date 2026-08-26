Who Is Dev Chaudhary? DPL Batter Goes Viral For Unusual Bat Grip And Unique Batting Style

Dev Chaudhary went viral in the DPL because of his unconventional batting grip and technique
The New Delhi Tigers batter defended his style, saying it has always worked for him
Questions over his selection surfaced online, but DPL rules allow teams to pick up to two players outside the auction
Dev Chaudhary has become one of the more talked-about names in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), but not entirely for the reasons a batter would usually want.
The New Delhi Tigers player has gone viral because of his unusual batting grip and technique. Clips of Chaudhary at the crease have spread widely on social media, with fans discussing everything from his stance to the way he holds the bat.
Basically, the internet did what it does best, thousands of people suddenly became batting coaches. But Chaudhary does not appear too concerned about the criticism surrounding his technique.
“It doesn’t matter how you hold the bat; I’ve always held it the way I do, and it has always worked for me,” he told Unfiltered Cricket Launda in an interview.
The Bat Grip That Got Everyone Talking
Chaudhary's technique might look unusual, but cricket has never been short of players who have succeeded without following the textbook.
Steve Smith is perhaps the most obvious example. His batting style has been questioned for years, yet the former Australia captain has scored runs almost everywhere in the world. Chaudhary, of course, is still at the beginning of his journey, but his response to the debate suggests he is comfortable backing his own method.
His early DPL outings, however, added more fuel to the discussion. Opening the batting for New Delhi Tigers, Chaudhary had a difficult start, registering a duck in one game before scoring 16 in another. His returns of 16 runs from his first 26 deliveries meant that the viral clips were soon accompanied by plenty of memes and opinions about his technique.
The attention was not exactly the ideal kind for a young batter looking to settle into a tournament.
What About the Questions Over His Selection?
Some social media users also questioned how Chaudhary got into the New Delhi Tigers squad. However, that discussion needs some context. DPL rules allow teams to bring in up to two players outside the auction, while reports from the 2026 auction also listed Chaudhary as a INR 1 lakh pick for New Delhi Tigers.
Another interesting part of Chaudhary’s story is his connection with Rajkumar Sharma, the veteran coach best known for guiding Virat Kohli during his early years in cricket. Sharma is also the head coach of New Delhi Tigers, meaning Chaudhary is currently working under one of Indian cricket’s most recognised coaches.
That adds another layer to the story. While Chaudhary’s unusual grip has given social media plenty to talk about, he also has a highly experienced coach around him. However, it would be fair to give him some time before judging his technique or understanding of the game. His style may look unconventional, but if it works for him, he could well go on to score plenty of runs in the future.