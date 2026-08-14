Tanzid Hasan Creates History, Becomes First Bangladeshi Batter To Score A Test Hundred Down Under

Tanzid Hasan's brilliant century put Bangladesh firmly in command.
He conquered Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood with remarkable composure.
First Bangladeshi to score a Test hundred in Australia.
Tanzid Hasan Tamim produced a career-defining innings against Australia in Darwin, one that is likely to be remembered for ages. After Bangladesh's bowlers rattled Pat Cummins-led side for just 198 in the first innings, the visitors seized control via commanding batting display led by their opening batter.
Tanzid stood tall against the formidable pace attack comprising Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, anchoring Bangladesh's charge with his maiden Test century. His valiant knock not only helped his team tighten their grip in the ongoing first Test, but also earned him a place in the record books.
Tanzid became only the second Bangladeshi batter after Shahriar Nafees to score a Test century against Australia.
Bangladesh Players To Score A Test Hundred Against Australia:
|Player
|Score
|Year
|Venue
|Shahriar Nafees
|138
|2006
|Fatullah
|Tanzid Hasan
|101
|2026
|Darwin
He also achieved another historic milestone, becoming the first Bangladesh batter to register a Test hundred Down Under.
The 25-year-old opener brought up his maiden Test century in style, taking 188 deliveries to reach the landmark with the help of eight fours and a towering six off Nathan Lyon.
Tanzid's memorable innings, however, ended shortly after. Looking to take on Lyon once again, he attempted a big shot but could only find Mitchell Starc at deep mid-off, departing for a well-made 101.
At the time of his dismissal, Bangladesh had cruised to 243/3 in their first innings, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto unbeaten on 57 and veteran Mushfiqur Rahim batting on nine.