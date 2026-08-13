From 1-6 Down To Final Bound: Swiatek Stuns Svitolina In Toronto

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 13 August 2026 5:25 pm

Iga Swiatek defeated Elina Svitolina 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in a thrilling Canadian Open 2026 semifinal to reach her first WTA final of the season. The seventh seed made a strong start, taking the opening set 6-3, but Svitolina responded impressively in the second, racing to a 6-1 set to force a decider. The Ukrainian then broke early in the third set, but Swiatek immediately hit back and regained control of the contest. The Pole eventually won four consecutive games after trailing 2-3 to close out a hard-fought victory. Swiatek finished with 27 winners and 52 unforced errors, while Svitolina recorded 22 winners and 51 unforced errors. The win also avenged Swiatek’s two defeats to Svitolina earlier this season.