From 1-6 Down To Final Bound: Swiatek Stuns Svitolina In Toronto

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Iga Swiatek defeated Elina Svitolina 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in a thrilling Canadian Open 2026 semifinal to reach her first WTA final of the season. The seventh seed made a strong start, taking the opening set 6-3, but Svitolina responded impressively in the second, racing to a 6-1 set to force a decider. The Ukrainian then broke early in the third set, but Swiatek immediately hit back and regained control of the contest. The Pole eventually won four consecutive games after trailing 2-3 to close out a hard-fought victory. Swiatek finished with 27 winners and 52 unforced errors, while Svitolina recorded 22 winners and 51 unforced errors. The win also avenged Swiatek’s two defeats to Svitolina earlier this season.

Elina Svitolina vs Iga Swiątek Canada open Semi-final
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates her win over Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in a National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Elina Svitolina vs Iga Swiątek Canada open Semi-final 2026
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates her 6-3 1-6 6-3 win over Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in a National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Elina Svitolina Canada open Semi-final
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina reacts against Poland's Iga Swiatek during a National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
3/9
Elina Svitolina Canada open Semi-final
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns the ball from Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during a National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
4/9
Ukraines Elina Svitolina hits a forehand against Polands Iga Swiatek during National Bank Open tennis action in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026.
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina hits a forehand against Poland's Iga Swiatek during National Bank Open tennis action in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
5/9
Iga Swiątek Canada open Semi-final
Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a return to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during a National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
6/9
Elina Svitolina 2026 Canada open Semi-final
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina hits a return to Poland's Iga Swiatek during a National Bank Open tennis match in Toronto on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
7/9
Elina Svitolina vs Iga Swiątek National Bank Open tennis Semi-final
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reaches to return the ball from Iga Swiatek of Poland during a National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Elina Svitolina vs Iga Swiątek National Bank Open tennis match
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina hits a return to Poland's Iga Swiatek during a National Bank Open tennis match in Toronto on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
9/9
Iga Swiątek Canada open Semi-final against Elina Svitolina
Iga Swiatek of Poland serves the ball to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during a National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP

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