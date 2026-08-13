Govt Seeks Stronger Checks As Air India Phuket-Delhi Pilot Tests Positive For Marijuana

A source told The Times Of India, “The final report of AI’s last June Ahmedabad crash in which 260 people lost their lives is not yet out and then something like this happens with Air India. Govt has taken a very serious view of what happened on AI 2379 and heads will roll. Aviation secretary Samir Sinha has told the AI brass in clear terms that the airline needs to take responsibility and that people found guilty by the probe will not be spared.”